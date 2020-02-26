DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM III are under $3 for Nintendo Switch

On the Nintendo eShop, you can pick up DOOM 1, 2 and 3 for just under $6 in total

If you are yet to play the DOOM series, and own a Nintendo Switch you are in luck. Bethesda is currently wanting to get DOOM out to many gamers as possible, and that means a crazy sale.

Bethesda is working hard on getting all of the DOOM games on the Nintendo Switch, and at the moment we already have the original DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM III. Bethesda will also be releasing DOOM 64, and DOOM Eternal on the Switch. DOOM 64 will be arriving on the handheld console on March 20th this year, the same day that DOOM Eternal releases.

Side-note - If you pre-ordered DOOM Eternal you will get a free copy of DOOM 64. Now, moving onto the current sales of the older DOOM games. Right now, on the Nintendo eShop you can pick up the original DOOM game for just $1.49, the second DOOM game is also $1.49, and finally the third is $2.99. In total, you can spend $5.97 and get all three DOOM games for your handheld console. Then if you pre-ordered Eternal you would have completed the collection!