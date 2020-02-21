Temtem is a success with 500,000 copies sold in first month
Crema's creature-catching MMORPG is on fire with over half a million copies sold on Steam
Temtem, the popular Pokemon-like MMO, is off to a tremendous start with over 500,000 copies sold in its first month.
Crema's monster-catching MMORPG is an early access sensation on Steam, pulling in over half a million users in just one month. The hunger for a Pokemon-esque experience on PC is real, and backed with a mighty $573,000 Kickstarter and Humble Bundle as publisher, Temtem is now a bonafide success on Steam.
Temtem is largely familiar territory to Digimon and Pokemon players, featuring a plethora of catchable creatures with their own abilities, elemental affinities, and other traits. There's a stamina system instead of a PP system, and combat features unique 2v2 battles for tag team action. The biggest departure is that Temtem is online and allows for native team-based co-op at any time. Gamers can connect, play, and interact with other Temtem tamers, and tackle PVP battles to boot.
There's even house customization too that lets you swap out furniture and tailor-make your in-game dwelling as you see fit.
Crema promises to update Temtem with lots of content over time, and things are still every early for the MMO. An expanded content roadmap is coming soon.
Temtem is now available on Steam Early Access for $34.99. Check below for more details:
- Story Campaign: Journey across six vivid islands and embark on the adventure of becoming a Temtem tamer while fighting against the evil Clan Belsoto.
- Online World: The days of traveling solo are over; in Temtem the world is a massively multiplayer one. Tamers from around the world can join and you will be able to see them around you, living the adventure with you and fighting to become the best Temtem tamer.
- Co-Op Adventure: You will be able to join forces with a friend any time and work together towards your next goal. Catch new Temtem, complete a Route, or face off against a Temtem Leader; all while fighting alongside your friend in dual battles!
- Housing: Buy your own house at Atoll Row and decorate it your way. Buy new furniture, color your walls and you'll be ready to invite your friends over!
- Customize: Customize your character to stand out from the crowd and get new cosmetics while you battle other tamers. Pick a silly hat, a comfy sweatshirt, some pants and you're ready to go! Or maybe you prefer to wear a full-on cosplay of your favorite Temtem?
- Competitive: Start by choosing 8 Temtem and the pick and ban phase will begin. Take turns with your rival to pick your Temtem and ban theirs. When all the decisions are made and the turns are ended, you will end up with a squad of 5 Temtem and the battle will begin.
- Always Growing: New content is constantly being added to Temtem, new events, new missions, new cosmetics, new Temtem, and new ways to play!
