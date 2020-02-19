Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Nissan testing $699 a month cars-on-demand subscription service

Nissan wants to see a future where people will pay $699 per month to swap cars on demand

By Anthony Garreffa on Feb 19, 2020 10:15 pm CST - 1 min, 19 secs reading time

We live in a world where subscription services are starting to replace virtually everything, but now Japanese auto giant Nissan wants to see us live in a world where car subscription services are a thing.

nissan-testing-699-month-cars-on-demand-subscription-service_02

Nissan is testing out its new Switch service in Houston, which will let you swap your Nissan vehicle through a mobile app. You can order a new car at the time, where a Nissan dealership staffer will drive the vehicle out to you, and run you through how to use your new car. Awesome stuff!

Nissan starts off the pricing for its new Switch service at $699 per month, something it calls its "Select" plan -- which offers you up 4 different cars: Altima, Rogue, Pathfinder, and Frontier. For $899 per month you can be upgraded to the Premium plan, which offers up 6 more cars: the Leaf Plus, Maxima, Murano, Armada, Titan, and even the 370Z. If you want to get your mits on the Nissan GT-R then you will pay $100 per day on top of that, but you'll only get 7 consecutive days with that.

There will be a $495 activation fee, but the entire subscription service includes in its monthly pricing: delivery, cleaning, insurance, roadside assistance, and standard maintenance.

What do you think of a car subscription service? I kind of like the idea, but I get that people don't like it -- as they'll want to actually own the car, instead of just leasing it perpetually.

