Elon Musk: advanced AI development should be regulated, Tesla included

Elon Musk has said that any organizations building advanced artificial intelligence system should be regulated

By Jak Connor on Feb 20, 2020 03:10 am CST - 1 min, 10 secs reading time

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has some concerns around it, and one of the most prominent names voicing those concerns if SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

If you didn't know, Musk founded a non-profit organization called OpenAI with Sam Altman, Ilya Sutskever, Greg Brockman, Wojciech Zaremba, and John Schulman. The goal of the organization was to develop new and safe was to monitor and regulate AI development. Musk has since left the organization but is still voicing his concerns over the oversight on AI development.

Musk took to Twitter in response to a new MIT Technology Review profile of OpenAI. Here's what he said, "OpenAI should be more open imo (in my opinion). All orgs developing advanced AI should be regulated, including Tesla". Judging on Musk's responses, it can be assumed that Musk is now somewhat distant from the organization's operations. Back in 2019, OpenAI started a for-profit arm owned by the non-profit parent company, and also accepted a $1 billion investment from Microsoft.

It seems that Musk is keeping true to his word about the concerns of AI, even going as far as to say that the development of advanced AI systems with Tesla should be regulated. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for AI development and if OpenAI will be the ones to regulate it correctly or change teams to generate their own for profit.

