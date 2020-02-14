Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,581 Reviews & Articles | 66,934 News Posts

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 pricing expected to be $500

We can expect both the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles to cost $500 each

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 14, 2020 12:23 am CST

Microsoft and Sony will be launching their next-gen consoles in late 2020 with an expected price of $499 each, with Bloomberg publishing a new report saying Sony is struggling with PlayStation 5 pricing over increased manufacturing costs.

xbox-series-and-playstation-5-pricing-expected-to-be-500_01

According to the new report, manufacturing costs for the PlayStation 5 have reached "around $450 per unit" which is "forcing a difficult price-setting decision in its battle" with Microsoft and its next-gen Xbox Series X console. Normally Sony finalizes the pricing of its new PlayStation console in February (like, around now) and then mass produces it in the spring.

But, according to Bloomberg's sources Sony is taking a "wait-and-see approach". Rewinding back to 2013 and the release of the PS4 which retailed for $399 and cost $381 or so to manufacture (IHS Market estimations) -- a $450 manufacturing cost on the PlayStation 5 would see Sony having to retail it for at least $470 to match the $20-or-so profit per console of the PS4, so we should expect a $499 retail pricing on the PS5.

Macquarie Capital analyst Damian Thong says: "Consumers will benchmark their expectations based on the PS4 Pro and PS4. If Sony prices above that, it would likely be to balance a need to offset higher materials cost, against risk to demand".

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$319.79
$309.99$320.80$326.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/14/2020 at 12:39 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.