MSI announces Optix MAGG322CR gaming monitor: 31.5-inch 1080p 180Hz

MSI has just shown off its new Optix MAGG322CR gaming monitor, with a native 1920 x 1080 resolution, super-fast 180Hz refresh rate, and 1500R curvature.

The new MSI Optix MAGG322CR gaming monitor is aimed at first-person shooter gamers who want a large 31.5-inch panel, but super-fast 180Hz refresh rate. MSI rocks out with an 8-bit VA panel with Frame Rate Control (FRC) technology that has the Optix MAGG322CR offering a more full-color spectrum inside of the 8-bit range.

It wouldn't be a new MSI Optix gaming monitor without the gorgeous Mystic Light RGB goodness, so there's that -- something that is customizable through the MSI Gaming App. On top of that we have HDR support, something I wouldn't entirely recommend, but you can't knock MSI for giving it to you.

You'll have 2 x DisplayPort 1.2a connectors, 2 x HDMI 2.0b connectors, and 1 x USB Type-C connector. MSI includes a USB hub on the back of the monitor which gives you 2 x USB ports. There's no pricing or ETA just yet, with those details hopefully not too far away.

MSI Optix MAG322CR Monitor details:

Curved Gaming display (1500R) - The best gameplay immersion.

180Hz Refresh Rate - Real smooth gaming.

1ms Response Time - eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

Gaming OSD App - Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game.

HDR Ready-Provide eye-catching detail through contrast and shadows adjustment.

Night Vision: See every detail clearly in the dark, helping you find and attack enemies before they notice.

Connect with Type-C: Easily connect your laptop or PC to the MSI Optix MAG322CR display via a Type-C port.

AMD FreeSync Premium Technology - Tear-free, stutter-free, fluid gaming.

Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light - the game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatigue.

Frameless design - Ultimate gameplay experience.

178-degree wide view angle.