MSI announces Optix MAGG322CR gaming monitor: 31.5-inch 1080p 180Hz

MSI's new 31.5-inch 1080p 180Hz monitor announced with the Optix MAGG322CR

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 8, 2020 09:28 pm CST

MSI has just shown off its new Optix MAGG322CR gaming monitor, with a native 1920 x 1080 resolution, super-fast 180Hz refresh rate, and 1500R curvature.

msi-announces-optix-magg322cr-gaming-monitor-31-5-inch-1080p-180hz_02

The new MSI Optix MAGG322CR gaming monitor is aimed at first-person shooter gamers who want a large 31.5-inch panel, but super-fast 180Hz refresh rate. MSI rocks out with an 8-bit VA panel with Frame Rate Control (FRC) technology that has the Optix MAGG322CR offering a more full-color spectrum inside of the 8-bit range.

It wouldn't be a new MSI Optix gaming monitor without the gorgeous Mystic Light RGB goodness, so there's that -- something that is customizable through the MSI Gaming App. On top of that we have HDR support, something I wouldn't entirely recommend, but you can't knock MSI for giving it to you.

msi-announces-optix-magg322cr-gaming-monitor-31-5-inch-1080p-180hz_03

You'll have 2 x DisplayPort 1.2a connectors, 2 x HDMI 2.0b connectors, and 1 x USB Type-C connector. MSI includes a USB hub on the back of the monitor which gives you 2 x USB ports. There's no pricing or ETA just yet, with those details hopefully not too far away.

MSI Optix MAG322CR Monitor details:

  • Curved Gaming display (1500R) - The best gameplay immersion.
  • 180Hz Refresh Rate - Real smooth gaming.
  • 1ms Response Time - eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
  • Gaming OSD App - Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game.
  • HDR Ready-Provide eye-catching detail through contrast and shadows adjustment.
  • Night Vision: See every detail clearly in the dark, helping you find and attack enemies before they notice.
  • Connect with Type-C: Easily connect your laptop or PC to the MSI Optix MAG322CR display via a Type-C port.
  • AMD FreeSync Premium Technology - Tear-free, stutter-free, fluid gaming.
  • Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light - the game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatigue.
  • Frameless design - Ultimate gameplay experience.
  • 178-degree wide view angle.
