Apple rumored to release 'AirTags' trackers this year
Apple's rumored 'AirTags' would let you track your stuff like keys, wallets, and more
It seems like Apple is wanting to let the apple fall a little farther from the tree, with its purported new AirTags being teased by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo's latest research note suggests a bunch of new Apple products to be announced this year, with one of them being Ultra Wideband-enabled AirTags. Apple's new AirTags would be very much like a Tile tracker tag, with Apple's new AirTags to support Ultra Wideband, something that will enable much more accuracy than Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi.
In her note, Kuo said: "We forecast that Apple's major new hardware products in 1H20 include the 4.7-inch LCD iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro/Air, smaller wireless charging mat, UWB tag, and a high-end Bluetooth headphone".
We should expect Apple's new AirTags to be announced in the coming months, and I'm sure many more leaks and details between now and then.