Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,566 Reviews & Articles | 66,680 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: AMD: Big Navi GPU to disrupt 4K gaming like Ryzen CPUs did to Intel

Apple rumored to release 'AirTags' trackers this year

Apple's rumored 'AirTags' would let you track your stuff like keys, wallets, and more

By: Anthony Garreffa from 34 mins ago

It seems like Apple is wanting to let the apple fall a little farther from the tree, with its purported new AirTags being teased by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

apple-rumored-release-airtags-trackers-year_02

Kuo's latest research note suggests a bunch of new Apple products to be announced this year, with one of them being Ultra Wideband-enabled AirTags. Apple's new AirTags would be very much like a Tile tracker tag, with Apple's new AirTags to support Ultra Wideband, something that will enable much more accuracy than Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi.

In her note, Kuo said: "We forecast that Apple's major new hardware products in 1H20 include the 4.7-inch LCD iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro/Air, smaller wireless charging mat, UWB tag, and a high-end Bluetooth headphone".

We should expect Apple's new AirTags to be announced in the coming months, and I'm sure many more leaks and details between now and then.

Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$234.98
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/29/2020 at 9:18 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:cdn.wccftech.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.