Temtem is the scuffed clone of Pokemon that you've been wanting

If a game gets a lot of attention, there's only a matter of time before other developers rip off the core aspects of the title and create their own. So, why hasn't there been a good Pokemon rip off yet?

TemTem is that Pokemon rip off, and it's surprising that other developers haven't already tried to do this. Temtem developer Crema has taken everything great about Pokemon (besides the nostalgia), and applied it to Temtem while also giving the title a fresh visual art style.

The game starts with the players' mom waking you up on the day you are meant to become a Temtem tamer. Then the local professor gifts the player with their very first Temtem (sound familiar?). After that, players kick start their journey of battling wild Temtem, training and capturing them, and, of course, leveling them up to evolve. If you are a Pokemon fan and want to give a Pokemon-inspired game a shot, Temtem is currently available in early access on the Steam Store. A link to the Steam page can be found here.