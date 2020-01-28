Sony trademarks PlayStation 5 in Switzerland, gearing up for February

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Sony applies for PlayStation 5 trademark in Switzerland, preparing for PS5 introduction in February

By: Anthony Garreffa from 57 mins ago

We know that Sony will be unveiling its next-gen PlayStation 5 in February, but one of those important steps is trademarking the PlayStation 5 -- something that the Japanese giant just applied for in Switzerland.

Our friends at LetsGoDigital have picked up the story, noticing that Sony has applied for the 'PS5' trademark on January 27, 2020 with the IGE IPI (Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property). Sony submitted the application under Class 9, which includes game computers (obviously).

Sony has been step-by-step revealing the PlayStation 5 and has been far ahead of the curve with gamers compared to Microsoft, with far more buzz generated (for free) for the PlayStation 5 versus Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X console. The new patent application for the PS5 is yet another step towards Sony's full detailing and unveiling of the PlayStation 5 during the PlayStation Meeting in February, which is just weeks away.

