Kingpin: Reloaded is coming: 4K, UltraWide, and so much more

Kingpin: Life of Crime is being remastered, with the 1999 classic coming to PC, Xbox, PS4, and the Switch

I still remember playing the hell out of Kingpin: Life of Crime all the way back in 1999, but now it is coming back in the form of Kingpin: Reloaded.

Kingpin: Reloaded was announced on Twitter for PAX South 2020, with developer 3D Realms tweaking the iconic game with a bunch of features and new tech. We have 4K 60FPS and UltraWide monitor support, "classic" and "enhanced" modes, and improved graphics.

The game will be "re-balanced and polished", pack a new quest system and will launch on the PC, Xbox One, PS4 and even the Nintendo Switch. There's no release date for the game just yet, but Kingpin: Reloaded will drop sometime this year.