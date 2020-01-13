Billionaire starts 'female partner' contest, winner goes to the Moon

Sometimes a little companionship is all you need, especially if you are blasting off to space to be the first prospective rider aboard SpaceX's deep-space rocket.

Japanese billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa is after just that as he has launched a campaign to find a suitable "female partner" to accompany him in his flight around the Moon. Maezawa has started a new website promoting the "girlfriend" campaign, and according to the website "He wants to visit such a special place together with a special someone." There are conditions to applying, they aren't very strict so don't worry.

The website states that applicants have to be; "Single women aged 20 or over, bright personality and always positive, interested in going into space and able to participate in the preparation for it, want to enjoy life to the fullest, be someone who wishes for world peace." Back in September last year, Maezawa put down a large deposit to be the first private customer to ride on SpaceX's Starship once it was completed and ready for flight. Starship won't land on the Moon with passengers. Instead, it will take passengers around the Moon, giving them a perfect look at it.

On a side note, when Maezawa purchased the ticket for the first Starship commercial passenger, he also purchased more seats on the ship. These are reserved for a selection of lucky artists who will be taken up with him on the trip and asked to create a piece of art once they return. Maezawa says, "These artists will be asked to create something after they return to Earth, and these masterpieces will inspire the dreamer within all of us."