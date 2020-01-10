'Project Artemis' is Microsoft's weapon against online child predators

Microsoft has announced a brand new online weapon that is designed to protect children from being groomed online by predators.

The new weapon is called "Project Artemis" and according to Mircosoft's blog post, is a new technique that can detect and report people who are suspected of child grooming. So how does it work? Project Artemis is a text-based review system that reviews conversations between people online and determines through a rating system whether or not its likely a party is grooming a child.

If a party is deemed likely to be grooming Artemis will then flag the conversation and notify a human moderator to come and check it for further evaluation. Project Artemis has been in development since November 2018, Microsoft hasn't been alone in the development either as The Meet Group, Roblox, Kik, Thorn and others have also given their assistance. Microsoft says in their post, "Project Artemis" is a significant step forward, but it is by no means a panacea". The fight for child safety online continues.

Full quote:

"Project Artemis" is a significant step forward, but it is by no means a panacea. Child sexual exploitation and abuse online and the detection of online child grooming are weighty problems. But we are not deterred by the complexity and intricacy of such issues. On the contrary, we are making the tool available at this point in time to invite further contributions and engagement from other technology companies and organizations with the goal of continuous improvement and refinement."