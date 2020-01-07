Elgato teases Project WAVE, the new best entry-level streaming mic?

Elgato has teased a new product for Spring this year and it looks like a new microphone

CES 2020 - Elgato has really shown their colors at this year's CES with the announcements of the 4K60 S+ and also the Key Light Air, but what about their mystery announcement?

If you head on over to the Elgato website, you can find a teaser trailer for what is called 'Project WAVE'. Before clicking into the video, it says that this product is "the next big thing from Elgato" and that it's arriving this Spring. So what is it? If you watch the video, you might have noticed what I have provided in the above screenshot. I think this part, in particular, gives away what Elgato has planned for this Spring -- a new streamer microphone.

Why do I think it's a streamer microphone? Well, if you look at the screenshot, you will notice a turn knob that has multiple sources such as mic, game chat, music, and SFX. Judging by the video, this product will be able to jump between different audio sources and control them independently.

If Elgato managed to create a USB microphone that had the ability to change your game volume, team volume, and microphone volume. But an all-in-one device? That would be amazing. That device would most likely become the go-to microphone to pick up if you were thinking about streaming.