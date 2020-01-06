LG Signature Series OLED TV R: rollable TV costs $60,000

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
LG's new rollable TV is here, comes in at 65-inches and 4K res for $60,000

CES 2020 - LG has teased its rollable TV at CES 2020 once again, but this time they've made it more official with the Signature Series OLED TV R -- a super-thin rollable TV that is like nothing else.

LG also teased another rollable TV model that it is working on back in South Korea, something that can be installed directly into your ceiling. You know, for those times when you're laying down and want to watch the ceiling -- now you won't need to watch paint dry, you can watch a gorgeous 4K stream of your favorite show or movie on a beautiful LG OLED display.

We now know that LG's new Signature Series OLED TV R will sell for $60,000 -- according to David Katzmaier from CNET. LG confirmed that it will ship in the US in Q3 2020.

