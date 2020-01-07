Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,542 Reviews & Articles | 66,291 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List

Xbox Series X new die shot teases beautiful AMD custom 7nm APU

Xbox hardware boss David Prien teases multiple Xbox Series X APUs

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 7 mins ago

It must be the day to show off the semi-custom APUs for Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X console, with Senior Director of Hardware at Xbox, David Prien, teasing some gorgeous Xbox Series X APUs.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer updated his Twitter profile picture in the last 24 hours with a photo of the Xbox Scarlett APU, but the image wasn't perfect. Prien trumped him, throwing up a picture of 7 different Xbox Series X APUs in a tray, and I don't think I've seen anything more beautiful.

The new Xbox Series X console will be powered by a semi-custom chip using Zen 2-based CPU cores and a new RDNA2-based GPU from AMD with hardware ray tracing abilities. The new Xbox Scarlett APU will be made on the 7nm node and will power the next-gen Xbox Series X console when it launches in Q4 2020.

xbox-series-new-die-shot-teases-beautiful-amd-custom-7nm-apu_07

Wccftech have analyzed the Xbox Scarlett die and noticed that in the bottom left, it says '8K' which could mean that is the maximum video output resolution of the APU.

xbox-series-new-die-shot-teases-beautiful-amd-custom-7nm-apu_08

The Xbox Scorpio APU (Xbox One X) has '4K' in the bottom left, and was a 4K-capable console. We have heard that the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles will both support 8K, but I guess this kinda fans those flames with proof.

Buy at Amazon

Xbox One X 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$406.95
$406.98$379.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/7/2020 at 2:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.