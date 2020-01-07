Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
InWin has done it again! Meet the 10th generation signature 'Diey'

Inwin went wild with its 10th iteration of its signature chassis, the Diey. It is one of the most unique creations InWin has created to date

CES 2020 - InWin has had a trend of sorts, releasing awe-inspiring and many times downright strange chassis for their "signature edition" series.

CES 2020 is no different from the introduction of the Diey, which translates to "butterfly," and to say this chassis is extremely unique still feels like a massive understatement.

The Diey chassis has a stand that makes the chassis appear more like a modern art interpretation of a hanging birdcage than it does a chassis.

The Diey features eighty ocean blue scales as InWin calls them, and all are equipped with its own ARGB LED, which allows a veritable light show which InWin includes four preset out of the box. The Diey has an integrated projector to allow for a light show of an entirely new level.

As you can see, the collection of eighty individual exterior clear panels means you have a mostly open-air style chassis, which should bode well for cooling.

To access the hardware, you lift what Inwin calls the "wings," and the panels all move upwards, allowing system building or maintenance.

The Diey can accommodate up to EATX mainboards with up to 360mm of radiator fitment. This means a relatively stout rig is possible in this admittedly strange yet unique chassis.

Here is the video for the launch of the Diey from InWin, it is just as strange as the chassis itself but gives a bit more of a fluid look at the Diey, if you sit through the inspirational artistic bits. The Inwin Diey is stated to have AI-enabled features, being able to promote natural interaction through facial detection along with voice and gesture control.

Would any of you consider the Diey as a daily driver?

