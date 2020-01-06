The Lexilight reading lamp is designed to assist dyslexia readers

If you have dyslexia and want to read this light could save you a world of trouble

CES 2020 - At the moment, we aren't quite sure what the direct cause of dyslexia is, but what we do know is that we can certainly help people with dyslexia.

The consensus on what is causing dyslexia in people is that both eyes of the person experiencing dyslexia are dominant instead of the usual one eye. This creates focus problems and makes for simple tasks like reading big hurdles for those that are experiencing it.

Luckily, there are people out there with the goal of helping those people/companies with dyslexia, and Lexilife, a company out of France, is one of those companies. Lexilife has shown off its newest product at CES 2020, and its called the Lexilight. This light is specifically designed to assist people with dyslexia as the lamp pulses at customizable rates.

The pulsing of the light allows for the brain to process information from one eye instead of both. According to 300 people who have dyslexia and tested the light, 90% of the people who used it found their reading abilities improving drastically. The Lexilight will be arriving in the United States soon.