HP's new Spectre x360 packs 15-inch 4K OLED display option

CES 2020 - HP has just unveiled a refreshed version of its Spectre x360 laptop, and while it looks virtually identical, HP has been getting its hands dirty on the engineering and design of the refreshed Spectre x360 laptop.

The new HP Spectre x360 laptop has reduced bezels for a near bezel-less design, something that allowed HP to reduce the overall size of the laptop by 13%. HP also tapped a smaller IR webcam that sits behind the new-and-improved 15.6-inch OLED panel, with a gorgeous native resolution of 3840 x 2160, or 4K.

HP says that this 15.6-inch 4K OLED display offers up True Black HDR, making the Spectre x360 a mean, but gorgeous on-the-go multimedia station. Inside, you will get up to Intel's new 10th-gen Comet Lake CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce graphics, and up to 17 hours of battery life according to HP.

While rounding out the display I'll point out that all that cramming in HP did makes the Spectre x360 and its 15.6-inch display come in at the size of a 14-inch laptop. Not bad, HP... not bad at all. All of this comes in at $1600 and will have HP putting it on sale in March in the US either direct from HP, or from Best Buy.