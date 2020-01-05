Vizio's new 2020 range of TVs pack 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate tech

Vizio unveils a huge range of new 2020 model TVs with HDMI 2.1 built-in, HDR, VRR, 120Hz, and so much more

CES 2020 - Vizio has come out swinging yet again at CES, where this year the US electronics giant has unveiled a slew of new upgraded TVs with a bunch of new features and so much more.

The entire range of 2020 models from Vizio see HDR10+ support included, which goes alongside HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. Vizio is packing new processors inside of their 2020 TVs which will upscale lower-res content up to 4K, but the special sauce here for me is the inclusion of a "ProGaming Engine" that will support Variable Refresh Rate technology.

AMD FreeSync support is included with the 4K TVs packing super-slick 120Hz refresh rates with low input lag, perfect for gaming PCs and even next-gen consoles in the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 when they launch later this year. The cherry on top here is that Vizio's new 2020 range of TVs have HDMI 2.1 packed in and ready to go.

Vizio is offering up OLED options for the first time ever, with a new 55-inch and 65-inch pair of TVs that will see the price of OLED TVs come down slightly. We also have the P-Series Quantum X range from Vizio in 65/75/85 inches with 792 zones of local dimming LED backlighting and brightness that the company says hits 3000 nits at peak, and 800 nits full-screen. We're looking at virtually bezel-less designs on this range, with Quantum Dot technology for improved colors.

The P-Series TVs are the range under the Quantum X sets, with 1200 nits brightness max through Quantum Dot tech, while coming in 65 and 75 inches (no 85-inch model, sorry).

Under that, we have the M-Series which offers great value 4K and still has quantum color and the ProGaming Engine, with the higher-end M8 versions coming in 55/65-inch sizes with 90 local dimming zones and peak 800 nit brightness, while the M7 model throws in a 50-inch panel with just 30 local dimming zones.

The lowest-end Vizio TV in the new 2020 range is the V-Series, which drops local dimming in favor of an LED backlight. We still have the ProGaming Engine and quantum color, with sizes of 40/43-inch through to 70-inch.

Prices and more details to follow.