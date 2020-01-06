Here's a Smart Thermometer that will cook your meat perfectly

You will never cook another bad piece of meat again with this Smart Thermometer

Don't you just hate it when you are salivating for that piece of meat you have in the oven, then you take it out, and it's cooked poorly? That's most likely due to the temperature you had the oven at.

Whirpool is aiming to solve that problem for you with their new Smart Thermometer that uses special sensors to tell chefs and cooks alike what the temperature of not only the oven but also the meat. The Smart Thermometer tells users what the temperatures are through a mobile app, saving users the time and the heat of periodically checking the oven.

To take things to the next level, the Smart Thermometer will connect directly with Whirlpool ovens with an update in 2020. This update will allow users to adjust the oven temperature based on-the-fly based on the recipe you have decided to cook. Whirlpool will be releasing its Smart Thermometer sometime in early 2020 for $129.