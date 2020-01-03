Dell's new XPS 13: larger display and Intel's new Ice Lake CPUs

Dell has unveiled its new XPS 13 laptop ahead of CES 2020, with the long-time fan-favorite XPS 13 receiving some upgrades for the new decade including a larger display, and new design.

The company has refreshed its famous XPS 13 laptop with a larger 13.4-inch display, with Dell moving towards a wider 16:10 aspect ratio. This means that Dell has a taller display on its new XPS 13, with the company squeezing out the bezel at the bottom of the display for a gorgeous-looking laptop in a small frame.

Dell's new XPS 13 is 2% smaller overall versus its predecessor, giving the company room to pack the 2020 model with a larger keyboard and trackpad. Inside, Dell is tapping some of the latest hardware with Intel's new Ice Lake CPUs in Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 configurations. You can also configure Dell's new XPS 13 laptop with 4GB, 8GB, 16GB or 32GB of RAM while storage options span between 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB of SSD storage.

XPS 13 customers can choose between a few different displays, with Dell offering up the stock model with a native 1920 x 1200 (1200p), another 1200p model but touchscreen-capable, and finally a flagship 3840 x 2400 (2400p not 2160p thanks to the additional height offered by the 16:10 aspect ratio) with HDR400 and touchscreen-capable. Dell will provide 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot on the new XPS 13 laptop.

One of the more interesting takes that Dell offers with its XPS laptops is included with the new XPS 13, with Dell offering consumers a Linux-based XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop. This model comes pre-loaded with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and starts from $1119, while the base model XPS 13 starts at $999.

Dell's new XPS 13 laptop comes out January 7, while the Linux-based version drops on February 4.