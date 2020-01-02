AMD starts 2020 with a bang: hits record stock price of $49.10

AMD has gone from stride to stride in the last few years, and all of that success has been towards this very moment -- AMD stock price just reached a new peak of $49.10.

The last time that AMD stock was this high was back on June 21, 2000 during the time of the 1GHz race with Intel. Things went down from there, but back up into the $35-$40 range in 2005-2006, when AMD was kicking some ass with its Opteron processors. But then things went really far south until Lisa Su took over as CEO in 2014 and turned things around, big time.

AMD now has some kick ass products all over the place, between the new Zen 2-based CPUs on 7nm with Ryzen 3000, Ryzen Threadripper 3000, and EPYC processors -- not to forget the new 7nm-based Navi-powered Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5500 series graphics cards. AMD is also powering the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles with a semi-custom SoC on the 7nm node, meaning the company is literally firing on all cylinders right now in all the right ways.