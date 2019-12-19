Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,531 Reviews & Articles | 66,008 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: SanDisk 1TB microSD cards MELTS Nintendo Switch console

NVIDIA's next-gen PhysX 5.0 tech coming in 2020

NVIDIA's new PhysX 5.0 will feature Finite Element Model (FEM) for deformable physics

By: Anthony Garreffa from 5 hours, 55 mins ago

NVIDIA has just announced it will be releasing PhysX 5.0 "soon in 2020" with the updated physics middleware SDK offering up support for a "unified particle simulation framework".

In NVIDIA's own PhysX 5.0 announcement video you can see the physics at play here, where we can see the soft cloth of the foldable chair influenced beautifully. It reacts to being moved around, and when laid completely flat the cloth physics are displayed in their best light. Even when a plastic chair is thrown into the air and lands on top of the chair, the fabric moves how it would in real life.

nvidias-next-gen-physx-5-tech-coming-2020_03

NVIDIA PhysX 5.0 Features

  • The Finite Element Model (FEM) is an industry-standard simulation technique for deformable bodies. It is used extensively in the automotive and manufacturing industries to accurately simulate the structural strength of both rigid and soft assemblies. It will be built into PhysX 5.0.
  • For liquid simulations, developers will be able to use discrete particle simulations to model fluids and granular flow. The implementation is scalable; large time steps can be used to stably simulate a wide range of liquids. The Discrete Element Model (DEM) provides support for friction and adhesion. PhysX 5.0 also uses an implementation of Smoothed Particle Hydrodynamics (SPH) to simulate liquids with discrete particles, a technique used in oceanography and volcanography.
  • Arbitrary meshes can be simulated as cloth or rope using PhysX 5.0's constrained particle model. These meshes can be coupled with volume preservation constraints with application defined pressures to simulate inflatable shapes. The mesh based simulations also provide a model to simulate aerodynamic lift and drag. The constraint model supports springs so it can be used to create mass-spring systems. Shape matching provides a mechanism for groups of particles to maintain a rigid structure. This can be used to simulate approximate rigid body dynamics. Furthermore, the rigid structure can be deformed at run-time to implement plastic deformation-like effects.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 Super (G207S-VC)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$509.99
$509.99$509.99$509.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/19/2019 at 5:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
TRENDING NOW: SanDisk 1TB microSD cards MELTS Nintendo Switch console
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.