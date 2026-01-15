NVIDIA's Jensen Huang wants the AI doom and a gloom to stop as it's 'extremely hurtful'

TL;DR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang addressed AI doomsday fears, emphasizing that negative narratives harm societal acceptance and innovation. He highlighted concerns over calls for strict AI regulations potentially stifling startups and urged a balanced view on AI's impact, focusing on its role in solving labor shortages and advancing technology responsibly.

Before NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the Vera Rubin AI computing platform at CES 2026, Huang sat down for an interview where he discussed the doom-speak surrounding AI and its potential impact on humanity.

In an interview with No Priors, Huang discussed many topics stemming from AI, such as the biggest surprises of 2025, how AI will influence jobs, solving labor shortages with robotics, and the AI "doomer" narrative, along with regulation. Since ChatGPT's explosion in popularity and the billions of dollars that have been thrown into the development of new and more sophisticated AI models, some researchers and industry experts have warned about the potential impact on humanity when all-encompassing AI models emerge.

Some experts have issued warnings about how AI has the potential to destroy people's lives, with others mentioning privacy issues following an increasingly encroaching surveillance state. But, according to Huang, these concerns aren't needed, and have actually done irreversible harm to society's acceptance of AI. "[It's] extremely hurtful, frankly, and I think we've done a lot of damage with very well-respected people who have painted a doomer narrative," said Huang.

"It's not helpful. It's not helpful to people. It's not helpful to the industry. It's not helpful to society. It's not helpful to the governments," added Huang

The NVIDIA CEO went on to point out a particular point of concern, which is that people in the technology industry are going to the government to request regulation on AI, as well as mandatory safeguards for its development. "You have to ask yourself, you know, what is the purpose of that narrative and what are their intentions. Why are they talking to governments about these things to create regulations to suffocate startups?"