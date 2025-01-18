All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

This man just achieved nuclear fusion on his kitchen bench thanks to AI, costs only $3000

A single person has just built a neutron-producing nuclear fusor on his kitchen bench, achieves nuclear fusion entirely assisted by AI for only $3000.

This man just achieved nuclear fusion on his kitchen bench thanks to AI, costs only $3000
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: A Canadian man, known as Hudzah, achieved nuclear fusion at home for $3000 using Claude AI and OpenAI o1 pro. He built a fusor to detect neutrons, not to achieve full fusion, using materials like hydrocar and deuterium oxide. The project involved creating a low-pressure chamber and electrolyzing deuterium gas.

A man has just achieved nuclear fusion at home on his kitchen bench, at a cost of just $3000 using Amazon-powered Anthropic's Claude AI.

The Canadian man goes by Hudzah on his substack, hosting a livestream on X using materials easily available to people including hydrocar and deuterium oxide (otherwise known as heavy water). He used Claude to go through the documentation and debugging instructions for the fusion energy project, with OpenAI o1 pro helping by clearing out the confusion over electrical wiring and assembly.

Hudzah wanted to build a nuclear fusor capable of splitting atoms, as well as producing plasma. His experiment wasn't to built a fusor capable of fusion, but to detect neutrons. He said that the hardest part of the project was building a chamber that was capable of sustaining extremely low air pressure, measurable in single-digit or low-digit millitorrs (mTorr).

This man just achieved nuclear fusion on his kitchen bench thanks to AI, costs only $3000
3

Hudzah explained: "a few months ago I built a demo fusor that produced plasma-this was nowhere near capable to *actually* do fusion. I spent the last many weeks gathering parts on ebay, battling Canada post strikes and then speedrunning the assembly using Claude Projects in less than 2 days. Building a fusor to do fusion is an order of magnitude more lethal. The specs of this setup:".

  • 30kV/10mA electrostatic precipitator
  • 3 mTorr of pressure (253,333x more vacuum than atmospheric)
  • bubble counter to count neutrons
  • hydrocar to electrolyze my own deuterium

He continued: "I electrolyzed my own deuterium gas from heavy water using a hydrocar toy that had a PEM cell (mini electrolysis machine) and stored the gas in a syringe. this costed only $32 for the car + $80 for 50g of D2O to produce 56 litres of D2 gas!"

This man just achieved nuclear fusion on his kitchen bench thanks to AI, costs only $3000
3

"I primarily relied on a giant claude project filled with documentation from forums, call transcripts from @meetgranola, email threads and more. I use it extensively to debug, help me with safety, and follow otherwise unknown instructions that were outlined in the build process. I also used o1 pro for helping me with very complicated assembly or electrical wiring stuff. Found it much more useful for these cases".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

