DROP's new custom Starfield keyboard is worthy of orbital space flight

DROP's new Starfield-inspired mechanical gaming keyboard looks so good we'd love to see it aboard a for real spaceship or space station.

TL;DR: At CES 2025, DROP and Bethesda Game Studios unveiled a custom Starfield-themed mechanical keyboard, inspired by the game's retro-futuristic style. Featuring a white design, retro fonts, and spaceship controls, it combines old-school and modern aesthetics. No release date or price has been announced yet.

Although performance is always at the top of what determines good products from ones that aren't worth your time, there are certain bits of gear where style and looks also play a vital role in deciding whether or not it's something for you. One of these is your everyday mechanical keyboard, where everything from keycaps to lighting to colorways can be that thing that makes you go, "Ooh, I want that."

DROP's new custom Starfield keyboard.

At CES 2025, while taking a tour of Corsair's impressive line-up of 2025 gear, this custom Starfield keyboard - a collaboration between DROP and Bethesda Game Studios - immediately caught our attention. As a game, Starfield has received a mixed response from RPG and sci-fi fans alike; there's no denying that its realistic depiction of spaceships and interiors, inspired by NASA and retro-futurism, looks very cool.

And that style has been transposed onto what looks like DROP's impressive CSTM80 Mechanical Keyboard design. The white look, retro terminal-style fonts, and spaceship functionality come together beautifully here.

So much so that it's the sort of keyboard we'd love to see on an actual spaceship, where retro and modern styles come together; there's just something old-school about having spaceship controls like Roll, Pitch, and Yaw mapped out onto a keyboard. Other flourishes include the Constellation faction logo and colors.

There's no word on a release date or price; however, as Bethesdas Game Studios has confirmed that more expansions and content are coming, we wouldn't be surprised if this new DROP collaboration drops alongside the game's next major update.