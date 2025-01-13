ENDORFY's new Celeris 1800 keyboard has a feature we want to see on all compact boards

ENDORFY is expanding into the US market, and at CES we got to see the hardware goodies in store for PC gamers and creators - including this keyboard.

TL;DR: Compact TKL keyboards are popular among gamers, with ENDORFY's Celeris 1800 being a notable example. It features programmable SideTune buttons, custom pre-lubed switches developed with Gateron, and a sleek design. Compact TKL keyboards are popular among gamers, with ENDORFY's Celeris 1800 being a notable example. It features programmable SideTune buttons, custom pre-lubed switches developed with Gateron, and a sleek design.

Compact TKL keyboards in 60%, 65%, or 70% sized form factors are everywhere these days, which means gamers are increasingly using smaller keyboards to game with. Most of the keyboards we've reviewed at TweakTown in the past year or so have been TKL, and the new ENDORFY Celeris 1800 is no different.

The new compact ENDORFY Celeris 1800 wireless gaming keyboard.

With the European maker of everything from cases to cooling bringing its PC gaming hardware to the US market, there's more to the ENDORFY Celeris 1800 than meets the eye. This is one of those compact boards with no room for additional buttons or things like control knobs.

Compact keyboards have always looked clean, minimal, and stylish. Even though you lose out on dedicated media controls and extra keys, this functionality is often assigned as secondary key functions. In a simple and brilliant move, ENDORFY has added volume and mute buttons to the left side of the Celeris 1800 and mode/wireless controls on the right.

ENDORFY calls the side buttons SideTune, and they'll be programmable.

Hardware-wise, the Celeris 1800 features custom pre-lubed ENDORFY Yellow switches - which the company developed in collaboration with renowned switch maker Gateron. The keyboard also features two layers of silicon, and when we had the chance to play around with it at CES 2025 - we were immediately impressed with the type feel.

ENDORFY also had a few other keyboards and an ultralight LIV Plus Wireless gaming mouse on display, as you can see in the shots below. The company is expanding its keyboard and mouse offerings with more switch and style varieties, functionality, and wireless charging.

One of ENDORFY's other keyboards on display at CES 2025.

ENDORFY's LIV Plus Wireless gaming mouse and charging dock.