Samsung's new smart fridges use AI: alerts on low groceries, buys them on Instacart for you

Samsung Electronics has announced a new multi-year partnership with Instacart, which will find its way inside of the new wave of Samsung Bespoke refrigerators, using AI to let you order new groceries directly in front of your fridge.

Samsung will use its in-house food recognition technology -- AI Vision Inside -- together with Instacart's advanced product-matching API, to enable simple, convenient, and tech-focused grocery shopping experiences for Samsung customers. The new 2025 Bespoke refrigerator models will have different types of screens, including the 32-inch AI Family Hub and a new 9-inch AI Home, with AI Vision inside.

With this combo, it'll enable consumers to replenish their favorite grocery items through Instacart by using Vision AI food recognition technology. Samsung says that with AI Vision Inside, consumers can not only manage their food inventory, but in the future, the experience will be amplified by enabling replenishment through Instacart, directly from your new refrigerator.

Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the Consumer Experience Team for the Digital Appliances (DA) Business at Samsung Electronics, said: "Samsung is working tirelessly to enable a more convenient home experience for our users with innovative technologies. The combination of Samsung's key technology and Instacart's outstanding online grocery shopping platform will be a great example of how partnership can create a new level of convenience".

Daniel Danker, Chief Product Officer at Instacart, said: "We've all dreamt of a refrigerator that could replenish itself, and now thanks to this partnership with Samsung, that's no longer the stuff of science fiction. With the Instacart Developer Platform that will power this seamless integration, Samsung Bespoke refrigerator owners will be able to place grocery orders and easily restock empty fridge shelves via same-day delivery through Instacart from their favorite local grocery retailers".