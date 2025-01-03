All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

Samsung's new smart fridges use AI: alerts on low groceries, buys them on Instacart for you

Samsung joins forces with Instacart to enhance your kitchen experience, will allow US customers to shop for groceries directly from their Samsung fridge.

Samsung's new smart fridges use AI: alerts on low groceries, buys them on Instacart for you
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung Electronics has partnered with Instacart to integrate AI technology into its new Bespoke refrigerators, allowing users to order groceries directly from their fridge. The 2025 models will feature AI Vision Inside for food recognition, enabling convenient grocery shopping and inventory management. This collaboration aims to enhance home convenience through innovative technology.

Samsung Electronics has announced a new multi-year partnership with Instacart, which will find its way inside of the new wave of Samsung Bespoke refrigerators, using AI to let you order new groceries directly in front of your fridge.

Samsung's new smart fridges use AI: alerts on low groceries, buys them on Instacart for you 909
3

Samsung will use its in-house food recognition technology -- AI Vision Inside -- together with Instacart's advanced product-matching API, to enable simple, convenient, and tech-focused grocery shopping experiences for Samsung customers. The new 2025 Bespoke refrigerator models will have different types of screens, including the 32-inch AI Family Hub and a new 9-inch AI Home, with AI Vision inside.

With this combo, it'll enable consumers to replenish their favorite grocery items through Instacart by using Vision AI food recognition technology. Samsung says that with AI Vision Inside, consumers can not only manage their food inventory, but in the future, the experience will be amplified by enabling replenishment through Instacart, directly from your new refrigerator.

Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the Consumer Experience Team for the Digital Appliances (DA) Business at Samsung Electronics, said: "Samsung is working tirelessly to enable a more convenient home experience for our users with innovative technologies. The combination of Samsung's key technology and Instacart's outstanding online grocery shopping platform will be a great example of how partnership can create a new level of convenience".

Samsung's new smart fridges use AI: alerts on low groceries, buys them on Instacart for you 907
3

Daniel Danker, Chief Product Officer at Instacart, said: "We've all dreamt of a refrigerator that could replenish itself, and now thanks to this partnership with Samsung, that's no longer the stuff of science fiction. With the Instacart Developer Platform that will power this seamless integration, Samsung Bespoke refrigerator owners will be able to place grocery orders and easily restock empty fridge shelves via same-day delivery through Instacart from their favorite local grocery retailers".

Photo of the Samsung RF29DB9900QD Smart Refrigerator
Best Deals: Samsung RF29DB9900QD Smart Refrigerator
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$3092 USD
- -
Buy
$3092 USD
- -
Buy
$3092 USD
- -
Buy
$3092 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/3/2025 at 1:54 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:news.samsung.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles