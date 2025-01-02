KOORUI to enter gaming monitor business with the a bonkers 750Hz refresh rate in 2025

KOORUI is set to announce a suite of new products at CES 2025 nextr week, with one of them being the world's first monitor with a blistering 750Hz refresh rate.
The new KOORUI G7 gaming monitor will roll out with a 24.5-inch "Rapid TN" panel with a native 1080p resolution (1920 x 1080) and blistering 750Hz refresh rate, with a 0.5ms response time.
In a world where 144Hz, 240Hz and even 480Hz are "no longer sufficient to meet the expectations of top-tier gamers", in swoops KOORUI with its incredible G7 gaming monitor and its insane 750Hz refresh rate that the company says "brings next-level visual fluidity".
I would say you'd want to pair the KOORUI G7 gaming monitor with NVIDIA's about-to-be-unleashed GeForce RTX 5090 32GB graphics card if you want to drive esports games at 1080p and an insane 750FPS.
The company explained in its press release: "In today's esports landscape, where every frame can be a game-changer in fast-paced FPS and MOBA games, there is a growing demand on ever-smoother performance for esports players. Traditional monitors with refresh rates of 144 Hz, 240 Hz, or even 480 Hz are no longer sufficient to meet the expectations of top-tier gamers".
KOORUI continued: "KOORUI's new gaming monitor shatters these boundaries, delivering an exceptional 750 Hz refresh rate that brings next-level visual fluidity. KOORUI has scheduled the mass production of this model in 2025, with a global launch planned".
KOORUI G7 gaming monitor specifications:
- MOD: KOORUI G7
- Display Type: TN
- Screen Size: 24.5-inch
- Resolution: FHD
- Color Gamut: DCI-P3 95%
- Refresh Rate (Max.): 750 Hz
- Response Time: 0.5 ms
- HDR: HDR 400
KOORUI will also be showing off other gaming monitors at CES 2025 including the OG32UK (4K 480Hz OLED gaming monitor) and the GS49UK which is a huge 49-inch QWHD gaming monitor with a "high refresh rate".