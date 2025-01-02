All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Displays & Projectors

KOORUI to enter gaming monitor business with the a bonkers 750Hz refresh rate in 2025

KOORUI to launch the worl's first monitor with an insane 750Hz refresh rate: 24.5-inch 1080p panel with 750Hz refresh and 0.5ms response time in 2025.

KOORUI to enter gaming monitor business with the a bonkers 750Hz refresh rate in 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: KOORUI is set to unveil new products at CES 2025, including the G7 gaming monitor with a groundbreaking 750Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time. The 24.5-inch monitor features a Rapid TN panel with 1080p resolution. KOORUI aims to meet the demands of esports players seeking smoother performance.

KOORUI is set to announce a suite of new products at CES 2025 nextr week, with one of them being the world's first monitor with a blistering 750Hz refresh rate.

KOORUI to enter gaming monitor business with the a bonkers 750Hz refresh rate in 2025 11
2

The new KOORUI G7 gaming monitor will roll out with a 24.5-inch "Rapid TN" panel with a native 1080p resolution (1920 x 1080) and blistering 750Hz refresh rate, with a 0.5ms response time.

In a world where 144Hz, 240Hz and even 480Hz are "no longer sufficient to meet the expectations of top-tier gamers", in swoops KOORUI with its incredible G7 gaming monitor and its insane 750Hz refresh rate that the company says "brings next-level visual fluidity".

I would say you'd want to pair the KOORUI G7 gaming monitor with NVIDIA's about-to-be-unleashed GeForce RTX 5090 32GB graphics card if you want to drive esports games at 1080p and an insane 750FPS.

The company explained in its press release: "In today's esports landscape, where every frame can be a game-changer in fast-paced FPS and MOBA games, there is a growing demand on ever-smoother performance for esports players. Traditional monitors with refresh rates of 144 Hz, 240 Hz, or even 480 Hz are no longer sufficient to meet the expectations of top-tier gamers".

KOORUI continued: "KOORUI's new gaming monitor shatters these boundaries, delivering an exceptional 750 Hz refresh rate that brings next-level visual fluidity. KOORUI has scheduled the mass production of this model in 2025, with a global launch planned".

KOORUI G7 gaming monitor specifications:

  • MOD: KOORUI G7
  • Display Type: TN
  • Screen Size: 24.5-inch
  • Resolution: FHD
  • Color Gamut: DCI-P3 95%
  • Refresh Rate (Max.): 750 Hz
  • Response Time: 0.5 ms
  • HDR: HDR 400

KOORUI will also be showing off other gaming monitors at CES 2025 including the OG32UK (4K 480Hz OLED gaming monitor) and the GS49UK which is a huge 49-inch QWHD gaming monitor with a "high refresh rate".

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$746.98 USD
$824.98 USD $824.99 USD
Buy
$479.99 USD
$479.99 USD -
Buy
$1450 CAD
$1450 CAD $1208 CAD
Buy
$706.98 CAD
$706.98 CAD -
Buy
£679
£801.66 -
Buy
$746.98 USD
$824.98 USD $824.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/2/2025 at 8:01 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles