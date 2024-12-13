Sihoo discounts its Doro S100 Ergonomic Chair with dual-lumbar support by $310

It's time to get rid of that uncomfortable chair you've been sitting in for much longer than you should have. Go out and get yourself a chair designed with ergonomics in mind.

In the post-COVID-19 world many people have found themselves working from home, and when it comes to a home office, it's important to create a comfortable work environment that benefits your work, and one of the best ways to do that is to make the thing you are sitting on for several hours of a day an enjoyable and healthy experience. The Doro S100 from Sihoo fits this description perfectly, with the Doro S100 coming with a split lumbar support that's designed to adjust support with back movements, providing a sitter with personalized lower back comfort.

For those wondering for some quick specifications about the Doro S100, Sihoo states on its website that the seat depth is 15.15" - 17.12", with a max hip width of 20.07", and a maximum recommended weight of 300 lbs. As for features, Sihoo has equipped the Doro S100 with an accommodating backrest that is able to provide a seat depth adjustment range of 1.97 inches, which can be easily altered for people of varying heights, making the Doro S100 perfect for any sized individual.

The Doro S100 also comes equipped with 4D arm support that is designed to take pressure off the shoulders. The arm support can be adjusted up and down by 2.76 inches, along with forward and back by 1.18 inches. Moreover, the 4D arm support can be rotated 72 degrees.

Additionally, the Doro S100 is a "no pressure seating" chair as the waterfall-shaped seat cushion is designed to maximize the contact area with your thighs and hips, ensuring any blood flow is unrestricted. Furthermore, the seat cushion is made out of premium elastic mesh, making it so the seat doesn't develop, which can result in foam cushions becoming stained and having a pungent odor.

All of these features are packed into an impressive ergonomic chair that only weighs 49.13 lbs, which is quite light considering the weight of some other ergonomic chairs and office chairs on the market. Notably, the Doro S100 does require assembly, but judging from the reviews on the Sihoo website, it's quite easy. The Doro S100 is currently on sale on the Sihoo website, with the original price for the ergonomic chair being $549.99, and it now being discounted down to $239.99, buyers will save $310.