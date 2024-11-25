Titan Army slashes prices on three high refresh rate gaming monitors for Black Friday

Titan Army is slashing the prices of three gaming monitors for the upcoming Black Friday deals mayhem, with discounts of up to $50.

TL;DR: Titan Army, a gaming hardware company founded in 2014, is offering epic Black Friday discounts on three high refresh rate gaming monitors: the P2510G, P2710S, and P32A2S2. Discounts range up to $50. Titan Army, a gaming hardware company founded in 2014, is offering epic Black Friday discounts on three high refresh rate gaming monitors: the P2510G, P2710S, and P32A2S2. Discounts range up to $50.

Titan Army has been slowly inching its way into the gaming monitor market for quite some time now, and ahead of the coming Black Friday deal madness the company has slashed prices on three of its high refresh rate gaming monitors.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Titan Army was founded in 2014, and since its inception, it has focussed on building innovative gaming hardware that is designed to provide enthusiast gamers with an immersive experience that will result in Titan Army becoming their go-to choice when it comes to hardware solutions. Titan Army has already acquired more than 260 national patent certificates, along with a comprehensive production line that enables the company to push out a variety of gaming hardware.

Ahead of the Black Friday deals Titan Army will be slashing prices of three of its key products, the P2510G, a 24.5-inch 1080p (FHD) 180Hz refresh rate gaming monitor, the P2710S, a 27-inch 1440p (QHD) 240Hz gaming monitor, and the P32A2S2, a 32-inch QHD 240Hz gaming monitor. Each of these displays have been finely tuned toward specific types of gaming, while also being good enough to eat up any game that is thrown at them.

Titan Army Black Friday Deals

Deals are scheduled to begin on November 22 and end on November 30.

5

The P2510G is Titan Army's 1080p gaming solution, with its 24.5-inch display that's capable of hitting a 180Hz refresh rate, the P2510G is designed to provide gamers with an immersive, visually brilliant experience. The P2510G rocks an FastIPS panel, a 1ms GtG response time, and comes with connectivity that makes it a viable option for console gamers. The P2510G has 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 ports, along with VESA wall mount support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Titan Army has discounted the P2510G by $40, bringing its price down from $129.99 to $89.99. Check out the full deal here.

5

The P2710S is a 27-inch 2560 x 1440p resolution gaming monitor that rocks a FastIPS panel capable of a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. As for connectivity, Titan Army has equipped the P2710S with 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Titan Army has discounted the P2710S by $50, bringing its price down from $259.99 to $209.99. Check out the full deal here.

5

The P32A2S2 is a 32-inch 2560 x 1440p resolution gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. Titan Army has also made the P32A2S2 an IPS panel gaming monitor, enabling a wide color gamut capable of displaying more than 16 million colors. The P32A2S2 features 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Titan Army has discounted the P32A2S2 by $50 for Black Friday, bringing its price down from $339.99 to $279.99. Check out the full deal here.