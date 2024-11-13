Japan's SoftBank to receive of NVIDIA's first DGX B200 system: for first AI 5G telecom telecom

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

SoftBank's Japanese telecoms unit will receive the first chips using NVIDIA's latest Blackwell GPU design for its new AI supercomputer.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Japan's SoftBank is the first to receive NVIDIA's new Blackwell GPU for its AI supercomputer, with plans to use Grace Blackwell chips for further enhancement. At an AI event in Tokyo, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang discussed past offers and NVIDIA's market value.

Japan's SoftBank is the first to receive NVIDIA's new Blackwell GPU design for its AI supercomputer, with plans to also use Grace Blackwell chips to "further its supercomputer" says NVIDIA.

In an AI event held in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, both SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang were in attendance. The two CEOs held a "fireside chat" at the event, with Jensen telling a story that Son once offered to lend him money to buy NVIDIA, as its value wasn't understood in the market at the time.

Jensen said, laughing: "He wanted to lend me money to buy NVIDIA. All of it. Now I regret not taking it".

The SoftBank CEO made an offer to Jensen a month before the Japanese giant acquired chip designer Arm, with the Japanese billionaire later building and selling a stake in NVIDIA and the attempted the sale of Arm to NVIDIA which saw regulatory issues everywhere.

In the end, we know the success of NVIDIA as it has become the world's clear leader in AI GPU technology.

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com
