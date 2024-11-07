All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
No Man's Sky looks incredible in 8K @ 30FPS on PS5 Pro, dev boasts, with PSSR as a trump card

With new patch for the game, PSSR delivers superb upscaling to 8K resolution at 30 FPS, or 4K at 60 FPS which will be what most gamers will go for.

TL;DR: No Man's Sky developer has praised the PS5 Pro, and the game's visuals in 8K @ 30FPS mode, which is enabled by a freshly released upgrade for the game. A key aspect here is PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) which delivers excellent upscaling.

Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro is out today, and the developer of No Man's Sky has praised the new console in no uncertain terms, while observing how good the game looks in the new 8K @ 30FPS mode in the PS5 Pro enhanced version (an alternative to a 4K @ 60FPS option).

Yes, thanks to a new (free) upgrade that's just arrived for the game, those with an 8K display can enjoy what promises to be a relatively smooth 8K experience given the amount of pixels and detail on offer here, thanks to PSSR upscaling, naturally.

Wccftech reports that Hello Games called the PS5 Pro an "incredible feat of engineering" and singled out PSSR as a definite highlight here, as part of a press release about the cross-save update for No Man's Sky that also covered the PlayStation 5 Pro patch.

Hello Games informs us: "PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) allows for incredible upscaling to provide crisp 4K resolution at 60FPS. No Man's Sky will also be an early supporter of 8K resolution, with the universe looking incredible in 8K at 30FPS."

The visual quality of No Man's Sky is also set for some major steps forward, we're told, with the developer promising better lighting effects and ultra quality reflections, as well as better quality ambient occlusion. This polishing of the graphics should make the game look even more jaw-dropping in 8K, and these visual tweaks are also coming to the PSVR2.

The PlayStation 5 Pro itself has proved divisive, in terms of the console offering some appreciable new bells and whistles - particularly in graphical upgrades and PSSR - but the price is a serious sticking point for many.

Is it really worth that much cash? Maybe to more serious PlayStation gamers, but the feeling is that for the average consumer, it's a case of 'not so much' with the overall value proposition.

Of course, when we're talking about 8K graphics, there aren't many gamers out there with an 8K TV (yet) anyway. Still, 4K at a smooth 60 FPS is likely to be a better bet anyhow, and certainly a more accessible one.

NEWS SOURCES:nomanssky.com, wccftech.com
