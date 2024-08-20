VideoProc Converter AI: More than a powerful AI video/image quality enhancer

VideoProc Converter AI is an excellent choice for your video-related tasks. It packs real video processing power including AI enhancement capabilities and audio/video production features with Full Hardware Acceleration speed. It's incredibly easy to use. But is it safe to use or is it worth it?

Here's a full overview of VideoProc Converter AI, exploring every aspect of the program. Keep reading.

What is VideoProc Converter AI?

VideoProc Converter AI is a one-stop AI-powered video and image enhancement toolbox for superior image quality and processing speed. It features three AI modules for video/image enhancement and several tools for video processing.

You'll find its three main AI-powered functional modules when launching the program - Super Resolution, Frame Interpolation, and Video Stabilization. The AI Super Resolution can upscale videos and images by 200%, 300%, and 400%. AI Frame Interpolation can boost your video's FPS for ultra-smooth playback or captivating slow motion videos. The AI Video Stabilization will fix your shaky video footage, whether it's from a GoPro, DJI, HD camera, or smartphone.

Besides these AI features, VideoProc Converter AI is versatile enough to perfectly meet your various media file processing needs. It can convert, compress, edit, download, record audio/video, and more. Plus with its unique Level-3 Hardware Acceleration, VideoProc Converter AI delivers buttery smooth video processing and transcoding without compromising quality.

Who is VideoProc Converter AI for?

VideoProc Converter AI is perfect for users who want easy, quick, and stable software for hassle-free video processing. It requires minimal computer configuration.

For instance, if you want to upscale and enhance your old videos or images with AI, VideoProc Converter AI brings them new life without artifacts or your computer crashing.

It's also perfect for anyone looking for an affordable complementary video editor for professional software. It's super easy to use without a steep learning curve. You can easily convert, compress, edit, download, record, pre-process, and enhance audio/video.

VideoProc Converter AI Overview

Video processing is quick and easy with VideoProc Converter AI. Here's an overview introduction of its main functions.

Enhance Video Image Quality to 4K/10K with AI - AI Super Resolution

Super Resolution in VideoProc Converter AI is a technology to upscale videos and images by 200%, 300% and 400% with AI. It allows you to upscale your videos up to 4K and your images up to 10K while offering a natural result without artifacts and without loss of detail. You can also improve the quality of images and videos through AI-based restoration (1X scale). It preserves the original resolution rather than increasing it. Specially designed for reality and anime videos, it promises to give a new look to your low-resolution video and old images!

VideoProc Converter AI offers four advanced AI models and two modes for flexibility between speed and quality. Each AI model is trained for different types of images.

The Gen Detail model is the overall recommended model to use across a variety of images for adding more details.

The Real Smooth model is trained to restore imperfect images/videos and eliminate flaws for a smoother appearance.

The Anime model works best with anime videos and images, and is friendly to older PCs.

The Zyxt model is the original model used in previous versions and older computers. Choosing the appropriate model will give a new look to your low-resolution video and old images!

AI Frame Interpolation

The AI Frame Interpolation uses deep learning and AI motion estimation algorithms to generate new frames for your videos. With VideoProc Converter AI, you can effortlessly convert low FPS footage to 480 FPS or higher for ultra-smooth playback. Creating epic slow motion is also as easy as 1-2-3 within a few mouse clicks.

AI Video Stabilization

Have some shaky footage from your GoPro or DJI? Video Stabilization in VideoProc Converter AI is the ideal solution. Compared with traditional stabilization algorithms, The AI Stabilization in VideoProc Converter AI provides more accurate and better image quality much more efficiently. It excels in processing videos with complex movements and large shifts while preserving the original video resolution.

Process Video at One Go

Aside from these three AI features we wanted to highlight in this overview, there's a bunch of other video processing features we could also mention that add to the software's value.

Convert

Struggling with an incompatible video format or device? VideoProc Converter AI is made for that. With more than 370 codecs and 420 formats, VideoProc Converter AI addresses all your compatibility concerns. HEVC, H.264, VP9, MOV, TS, MKV, AVI, video to JPG, and more. It's a solid choice for making your media collection playable, editable, or shareable.

Compress

Let's face it. Higher-definition videos tend to become increasingly bloated in size. And sometimes you just don't need those high-definition pictures for posting or sharing. In this case, VideoProc Converter AI can dramatically reduce your video size by more than 90% in just one click while maintaining maximum quality. All you have to do is enter a desired file size or specify the compression ratio slider. Everything is quick and easy.

Edit

VideoProc Converter AI is designed for rough cuts and co-processing before post-production. You can cut, crop, merge, trim, split, effects, rotate and flip, fix fisheye, make GIF, etc. Whether you are a seasoned pro or a beginner, these tools can help you touch up your videos in the easiest way.

Record and More

For educators and content creators, VideoProc Converter AI offers a simple yet powerful screen recorder component. It has three recording modes. You can effortlessly capture any part of your screen with or without audio/webcam. You can also apply a chroma key for webcam overlay in the Picture in Picture mode. It also offers built-in utility tools to mark, crop or highlight the important area while recording.

Conclusion

VideoProc Converter AI is indeed a reliable choice for multimedia file processing. Its AI features make it a handy tool for old video/image restoration and enhancement. Its ability to process video at one go has earned it a place among the best video converters and processors. It does what it claims and we highly recommend it for users of all levels.