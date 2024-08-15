Eurocom's new Blitz Ultra enterprise laaptops: TPM 2.0 module, up to 96GB RAM, up to 16TB SSD

Eurocom unveils its new 14-inch and 16-inch Blitz Ultra enterprise-class laptops: can be configured with up to 96GB of RAM, up to 16GB of M.2 SSD storage.

Eurocom has just unveiled its new Blitz Ultra enterprise-class workstation laptops, in both 14-inch and 16-inch display size, with oodles of security and manageability , with insane amounts of connectivity and expandability.

Eurocom's new Blitz Ultra enterprise-class laptop (source: Eurocom)

Inside, you'll have the new Intel Core Ultra 100 series "Meteor Lake" CPU with either the Core Ultra 5 125H (14 cores, 28 threads) or the Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, 22 threads). You can configure the new Eurocom Blitz Ultra enterprise laptops with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 16TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

This is a heavy-duty beast, with the new Eurocom Blitz Ultra laptops designed for the government, military, security, healthcare, and corporate professionals that are handling very, very sensitive data. This is why the Blitz Ultra laptops have built-in TPM 2.0 data encryption modules, BIOS support for SED (Self-Encrypting Drives) and a Kensington lock which make it the ultimate enterprise-class laptop for security, connectivity, and expandability.

Mark Bialic, Eurocom President, said: "The Eurocom Blitz Ultra is designed for government, military, security, healthcare and corporate professionals engaged in mission-critical computing and/or handling corporate IP assets and/or customer's sensitive data. It provides secure access via data encryption via TPM 2.0 module. Blitz Ultra has a Factory- installed Offline Permanent Disconnect Option. This is an optional upgrade to physically remove all connectivity and communications components to ensure a 100% offline system for maximum security of sensitive data and protection of intellectual property".

Increasing Threat of Cyber-Espionage:

It is quite well known that there is a growing number of hacking groups and intelligence-gathering agencies, both domestic and international. These organizations conduct theft of intellectual property mainly through hacking and digital espionage. However, the sad reality for many federal and governmental departments is that despite this knowledge, there is little to no innovation today when it comes to making sure that crucial digital information contained within computers and other devices is fully secure. Unfortunately, most desktop and laptop computers within these types of departments only have a basic verification process through entering their username and password, making these systems an easy target for a potential data breach. As cyber-attacks increase over time, it becomes more critical for enterprises to implement multiple levels of security to ensure that their crucial data and intellectual assets remain safeguarded and uncompromised.

Eurocom's Anti-Spying capabilities

Eurocom offers an optional service called the Factory-installed Offline Permanent Disconnect Option. This service is optional and includes the total removal of all connectivity and communications components inside the laptop. Doing this allows the system to be taken completely offline to ensure maximum security of sensitive data and protection of intellectual property. This option includes the removal of the webcam, removal of the internal microphone and the removal of all internal communication capabilities- including both wireless and Bluetooth functionality. This ability to totally go off-grid helps largely in preventing security breaches that can result in unauthorized access, tampering and even worse- cyber espionage.

MAX Security Package

All the bells and whistles mentioned above are combined together to create Eurocom's MAX Security Package- a total security suite designed to keep laptops secure against all unwelcomed intruders. Eurocom's complete package not only safely keeps crucial intellectual property and digital assets stored in a laptop, it also provides users much needed security and protection away from the prying eyes of cyber criminals of all types, from inexperienced hackers to international spy agencies alike.

To address many of the security issues mentioned above, Eurocom offers multiple levels of security to create some of the most secure laptops available in the market today. These levels are:

1) Encryption Key Defense: TPM 2.0 - The TPM, or Trusted Platform Module, is a hardware-based encryption device embedded directly onto the computer's motherboard. TPM ensures the cryptographic keys that lock your data are permanently protected.

2) Self Encrypting: SEDs - BIOS Support for self-encrypting drives adds another layer of security.

3) Physical Security: Kensington cable lock - Kensington Security lock provides physical protection from theft of internal components. Both standard and alarm cables are available.

Manageability (Intel vPro):

Simply put, Intel vPro technology allows for computers to be accessed remotely in order to perform fixes and updates to the device's operating system, BIOS and other third-party software. This technology is ideal for companies, firms and businesses who have staff that are out in the field and are usually on the go, taking their devices with them.

For instance, if a laptop gets a virus while it is away from the office, a company will traditionally send IT staff to the laptop's location in order to physically address the issue. This process can result in a lot of time lost for both the laptop's user and the IT staff, not to mention other costs such as travel expenses and reduced productivity. In contrast, through Intel vPro technology, IT staff can simply gain remote access of the device, fix the issue, as well as update and reset the laptop to full working capacity- all without having to step foot outside the office.

Besides the removal of viruses and other types of malware, Intel vPro can be utilized to remotely manage and perform numerous tasks such as operating system updates, software installations, BIOS fixes and more in a secure and timely manner. This greatly frees up IT staff to make more effective use of their time that would otherwise be spent traveling to different locations in order to perform fixes and other tasks. Through Intel vPro technology, companies can save considerably on travel and maintenance costs as well as greatly improve overall staff productivity, while ensuring users have secure and working equipment needed to effectively perform their duties.

CPU/iGPU Technology:

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14C/18T) or Core Ultra 7 155H (16C/22T)

Intel ARC Graphics / Ray Tracing / Variable Rate Shading / Microsoft DirectX 12 compatible / Intel DLBoost: DP4A

Storage / Memory:

up to 16 TB of NVMe SSDs via 2x M.2 2280 NVMe slots; RAID 0/1

up to 96 GB DDR5; 2x SO-DIMM slots

Ports: