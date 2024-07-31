Titan Army discounts three of its 240Hz gaming monitors by up to $60

Titan Army is slashing prices on Amazon for three of its gaming monitors, with buyers saving up to $60 across various sizes and refresh rates.

Titan Army is discounting a selection of its gaming monitors in a new deal that is running on Amazon and its website.

The gaming monitor brand has discounted two 32-inch displays and one 24.5-inch display. Each is equipped with a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate for a buttery smooth in-game experience. The discounts are up to $60, bringing the cost down for some of the monitors to a very reasonable $300, which is extremely hard to beat at these specifications.

Below are three discounted gaming monitors, each with its specifications, what you can expect from it, and how much it is discounted. This is an exclusive Titan Army gaming monitor that won't last forever, so if you are in the market for a new gaming monitor and want to make the jump from 1080p (FHD) gaming to the sweet spot that is 1440p (QHD) gaming, now might the right time!

P32A2S2

First off, we have the P32AS2, a 32-inch 1440p gaming Fast IPS panel gaming monitor that's equipped with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GtG response time. These specifications really are the sweet spot if you are looking for an affordable gaming monitor that is competent in any game you throw at it. The P32AS2 comes with Adaptive sync technology to reduce any nasty screen tearing and stuttering, along with a color coverage of 97% DCI-P3 of the color gamut. As for connectivity, the P32AS2 comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports and two HDMI DisplayPort 1.4 ports, meaning it is fully compatible with consoles, laptops, and, of course, PCs.

During the promotional event Titan Army has discounted the P32AS2 by 5% with a coupon code "TitanP32" that reduces its price by $60.

32 Inch 240Hz 1440p Gaming Monitor, QHD (P32AS2) - Final price: $319.99

P2510S

Next is the P2510S, a 24.5-inch gaming monitor that comes equipped with a 2560 x 1400p (QHD) resolution that is paired with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GtG response time. Titan Army has opted for a Fast IPS panel, Adaptive Sync technology to reduce any screen tearing, and a variety of connectivity options: two HDMI 2.0 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports. These connectivity options mean the P2510S is compatible with consoles as well. Color-wise, the P2510S covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

At this size of a gaming monitor, the P2510S would be perfect for any eSports gamer who is looking to get an edge over his competition. The 24.5-inch size will allow a gamer to lock into a fast-paced game much easier than a larger monitor, which is why professional eSports gamers always use them over larger displays.

Titan Army has discounted the P2510S by 5% with the coupon code "TitanP2502," which reduces its price by $40 at checkout.

24.5 Inch 240Hz 1440p Gaming Monitor, QHD (P2510S) - Final price: $249.99

C32C1S

Lastly is the C32C1S, another 32-inch gaming monitor that is equipped with a 240Hz refresh rate VA panel, a 2560 x 1440p (QHD) resolution, and a 1ms MPRT response time. Unlike the other 32-inch gaming monitor, the C32C1S is a curved VA panel that has a 1500R curvature. Additionally, the C32C1S has a coverage of 99% sRGB color gamut, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio that enables it to display 16.7 million rich colors. Moreover, the C32C1S comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4s, making the C32C1S fully compatible with any console and PC.

Titan Army has discounted the C32C1S by 5% on Amazon with the coupon code "TitanC32," which at checkout reduces the price of the gaming monitor by $40.

32 Inch 240Hz 1440P Gaming Monitor Curved, 2K QHD (C32C1S) - Final price: $311.5

Titan Army is a dominant force in the Chinese e-Sports gaming industry and has been providing some of the best players in the world with high-quality gaming displays that are produced in Titan Army's 6,000+ square meter Research and Development office. The team consists of more than 300 engineers and the company has acquired more than 260 patents that have led them to securing prominent awards such as Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award, and more.

The limited-time deal can be taken advantage of on Amazon and the Titan Army website. If you are interested in checking out the Titan Army website for any of the company's gaming monitor offerings, visit this link here.

