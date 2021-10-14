All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review

SanDisk is bringing professional grade portable solid state storage to the masses with the Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB.

@JonCoulterSSD
Published Thu, Oct 14 2021 8:40 AM CDT
Rating: 96%Manufacturer: SanDisk (SDPS11A-002T-GBANB)
Introduction & Drive Details

SanDisk Professional is a new line of storage devices aimed at providing professional-grade storage devices for professionals and demanding consumers alike. For years, SanDisk has been the go-to choice of professionals in the media and entertainment industry. Hence the creation of SanDisk Professional. SanDisk Professional is a source of premium pro-grade storage solutions that offer unrivaled scalability, portability, and data security.

SanDisk Professional G-Technology solutions range from 100 TB portable desktop RAID enclosures to ultra-fast CF readers and everything in between. Today we have the new SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE portable SSD in the lab. This 2TB portable SSD is quality-focused while at the same time priced within reach of average consumers everywhere. Professional quality for the masses is something we are seeing a real demand for, so if this is you, you will want to take a close look at what this professional-grade portable SSD can do for you.

Enclosure Details

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 01 | TweakTown.com
SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 02 | TweakTown.com

CDI shows us there is a tried and true WD SN550E 2TB NVMe SSD inside that aluminum cooling core.

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 03 | TweakTown.comSanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 04 | TweakTown.com
SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 05 | TweakTown.comSanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 06 | TweakTown.com

Built using hand-picked components to withstand tough conditions in the field, the SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD is engineered with IP67 water and dust resistance, up to 3-meter drop protection, 2000 pound crush resistance, and sustained performance with a cooling aluminum core. This is the type of product that exudes a quality feel in your hand.

The G-DRIVE SSD includes downloadable software for password-enabled 256-bit AES-XTS Hardware encryption to help keep your files, videos, and photos safe from unauthorized access.

Jon's Test System Specifications - Intel NUC 11 Pro

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 07 | TweakTown.comSanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 08 | TweakTown.com
SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 09 | TweakTown.comSanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 10 | TweakTown.com

Note: For USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 SSDs, we test on our Z590 system set to match our Intel NUC 11 specs (4.8GHz, 8-threads, DDR4 3200, balanced power plan).

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, ATTO & Blackmagic

CrystalDiskMark

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 11 | TweakTown.com
SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 12 | TweakTown.comSanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 13 | TweakTown.com

CDM verifies G-DRIVE is fully capable of 1 GB/s read/write throughput. Random performance at Q1T1 is excellent, especially read where we are getting an exceptional 41 MB/s. Excellent.

ATTO

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 14 | TweakTown.com
SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 15 | TweakTown.comSanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 16 | TweakTown.com

Almost full speed at 128K transfers and a nice consistent pattern that doesn't show any signs of throttling as transfer sizes climb higher. Exactly what we want to see.

Blackmagic

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 17 | TweakTown.com
SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 18 | TweakTown.comSanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 19 | TweakTown.com

Blackmagic shows the 2TB G-DRIVE portable SSD to be a capable device up to 2160p 30 FPS, should you choose to employ it as fast digital video storage.

Real-World Testing: PCMark 10 & Transfer Rates

PCMark 10 Data Drive Benchmark

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 20 | TweakTown.com
SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 21 | TweakTown.comSanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 22 | TweakTown.com

The 2TB SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE portable SSD shows it can pull off duties as a secondary data drive. Nice.

Transfer Rates

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 23 | TweakTown.comSanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 24 | TweakTown.com
SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 25 | TweakTown.comSanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 26 | TweakTown.com

We brutalize our test subjects with our extremely hard-to-swallow 100GB data block. This data block is the same one we use for our internal SSD testing and is composed of more than 62K files. As we see it, this is where portable performance matters most, and this is where the G-DRIVE delivers the goods. Excellent.

Final Thoughts

SanDisk's Professional G-Drive series is all about professional quality that is within the reach of the average consumer. The 2TB G-DRIVE portable SSD is simply a magnificent piece of hardware. Its high-quality construction is palpable, and its performance is fantastic, as is its broad-ranging compatibility. Portable, fast, and rugged storage done right, has earned the SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE portable SSD our highest award.

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD 2TB Portable Review 27 | TweakTown.com

Pros

  • Transfer Rates
  • Portability
  • Professional Grade

Cons

  • None
Performance

90%

Quality

100%

Features

100%

Value

95%

Overall

96%

The Bottom Line

Professional grade and reasonably priced, gotta love that!

TweakTown award
96%

Read about TweakTown's awards!

Jon joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new storage products. Jon became a computer enthusiast when Windows XP launched. He was into water cooling and benching ATI video cards with modded drivers. Jon has been building computers for others for more than 10 years. Jon became a storage enthusiast the day he first booted an Intel X25-M G1 80GB SSD. Look for Jon to bring consumer SSD reviews into the spotlight.

