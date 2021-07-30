ASUSTOR Drivestor 4 Pro (AS3304T) NAS Review

ASUSTOR continues its NAS lineup refresh with the solid Drivestor 4 Pro AS3304T, featuring ADM and 2.5Gbe networking support.

ASUSTOR has slowly been rebranding their NAS lineup for the last few years, something that started with the Nimbustor platform several years back and has moved through their SMB series with Lockerstor and now the latest: DriveStor Pro.

Drivestor Pro denotes ASUSTOR's high-end entry-level platforms. There are two models at launch with Drivestor 2 Pro and Drivestor 4 Pro, indicating the number of drive bays. On top of everything, ASUSTOR has designed these new platforms to be efficient while baking in all the features a potential NAS user would want with high-level hardware to handle it.

For the Drivestor 4 Pro, this gives us an ARM-based platform with the Realtek RTD1296. This is a quad-core CPU that operates at 1.4GHz that has been paired with 2GB of DDR4, again for efficiency. This unit has 8GB of eMMC onboard for handling ADM.

Storage and connectivity offer consumers four 3.5" drive bays, tool-less installation, and a SATA 6GB/s backplane. The maximum capacity is 72TB internally, while the Drivestor 4 Pro does support external expansion with the AS6004U for a peak capacity of 288TB.

This expansion takes place over the three USB 3.2 Gen 1 connections available on the Drivestor 4 Pro. At the same time, network connectivity is handled by the single 2.5Gbe connection. The MSRP of the ASUSTOR Drivestor 4 Pro comes in at $329.99 with a three-year warranty.

Packaging

Drivestor 4 Pro is delivered in white box packaging, label to the right, offering model identification alongside hardware features.

A label on the back of the box offers full hardware specifications along with package contents.

Included in the box, we have a Cat5e ethernet cable, power adapter, and drive screws.

Aesthetically, the DriveStor 4 Pro shares the Nimbustors design with an updated rose gold logo on the bay cover. LEDs to the left give insight into each drive's activity along with LAN, power, and USB.

A closer look at the LED panel, power button at the top, and one-touch backup at the bottom.

Our sample arrived diskless, so we set up four IronWolf 2TB drives for testing.

Rear I/O is real simple, USB 3.2 at the top, 2.5Gbe in the middle, and power input at the bottom. To the left, a large cooling fan pulls air through the unit.

Drivestor 4 Pro Set-Up

ACC continues to be the preferred setup for any ASUSTOR appliance. From here, once your NAS is powered and attached to the network, you can search it out and initialize the setup process.

Setup takes only a few moments, starting above.

During the setup process, the wizard will guide you through a few options. A new option is the choice of light or dark UI and one-click setup vs. custom setup.

For our purposes, we chose custom, and that leads us to choose drives and RAID mode. This NAS supports 0, 1, 5, 6 and 10.

Once we complete the setup, we land on the desktop for ADM. This will look quite familiar for most that have used ASUSTOR in the past. We have icons to help navigation through the system.

At the top, we have access control; this menu allows you to configure users, groups, and domains. You can create shared folders and set up application privileges if needed.

Activity monitor will offer insight into resource usage, including processes through the second tab.

App Central is where you will install a wanted/needed application on the NAS. Some of the more popular ones can be seen above.

Backup and Restore gives you a suite of options for maintaining your data through remote sync, FTP, or direct-attached storage.

External devices supported on ADM include a hard drive, printers, and optical drives to name a few. You can also manage a UPS that is attached in this menu.

File explorer will allow you to manage any data stored on the NAS directly.

Services allow you to control connectivity to the NAS through SMB, NFS, or SFP. You can also set up FTP, WebDAV, and other servers in this menu.

The storage manager is where you will find access to your volumes and drives. You can set up iSCSI here as well.

Testing - Benchmarks

I went for a direct approach to testing the performance of the Drivestor 4 Pro, using a synthetic benchmark in CDM and then real data with diskbench. I tested both RAID 0 and RAID 6 for this review.

Our first bench is with the NAS in RAID 0. CDM showed 221.8 MB/s reads and 260 MB/s write.

Staying in RAID 0 with real data, we see a sustained write speed of 255 MB/s to the NAS.

Moving the NAS over to RAID 6, we see performance drop slightly, 209 MB/s read and 143 MB/s write.

RAID 6 with real data sustained a write speed of 209 MB/s.

Final Thoughts

For me, the DriveStor 4 Pro is a solid entry-level platform that really shows ASUSTORs "drive" to build out their entire lineup with 2.5Gbe. This is something we don't see with vendors like Synology or TerraMaster that still rely on legacy 1Gbe for most of their portfolios.

With Drivestor Pro, ASUSTOR has also shown you don't need x86 level hardware to have a high-performance NAS; The RTD1296 handles data at 2.5Gbe speeds quite effortlessly while supporting all of the features of ADM, including some of the most popular apps like Plex.

In my testing, performance was hitting well into the 200 MB/s read and write in RAID 0, and RAID 6 still pushed over 200 MB/s in reading, write taking a small hit in CDM while using real data showed an identical outcome in diskbench. All together, ASUSTOR has a well-built entry-level platform that offers 2.5Gbe and four bays for a touch over $300 US, a win for consumers getting into the NAS market today.

