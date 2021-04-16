All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Samsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD Review

Samsung enters its first DRAMless NVMe and steals the show with the 980 500GB model. Join us as we take a close look right here.

@TylerBernath
Published Fri, Apr 16 2021 9:11 AM CDT
Rating: 95%Manufacturer: Samsung (MZ-V8V500)
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

While everyone was rushing to test and write their reviews of the newest Samsung NVMe last month, I decided to hold back and give this drive some time to mature before going through it. It just so happened I had the Rocket Lake S launch on my plate at that time, so it all worked out, and now a little over a month has passed, Magician has been updated to support "Full Power" mode on 980 and 980 Pro, and we can finally dive right in.

As many of you will already know, the Samsung 980 is the companies first DRAMless NVMe and targets a segment of the market that would typically have an EVO product in the lineup. We currently do not know if Samsung will release a potential 980 EVO to fit between this DRAMless 980 and the 980 Pro Gen4.

Samsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD Review 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

A quick look over the drive specifications, the Samsung 980 uses a new "Pablo" 4-channel in-house controller paired with the companies own TLC V-NAND and a 64MB HMB from the Operating System.

The form factor is the typical m.2 2280 with performance reaching 3100 MB/s read and 2600 MB/s write, while random performance will see roughly 400K read IOPS and 470K write IOPS. Reliability offers a rating of 300TBW for the 500GB model over the five-year warranty period.

The MSRP of the 500GB Samsung 980 comes in at $69.99.

Samsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD Review 05 | TweakTown.com

Packaging includes capacity top left, performance bottom right, along with Samsung branding.

Samsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD Review 06 | TweakTown.com

We find model identification on the sticker to the left and warranty information towards the bottom on the backside.

Samsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD Review 07 | TweakTown.com

Our first look at the drive, we have a 2280 form factor solution with model and capacity listed on the sticker.

Samsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD Review 08 | TweakTown.com

On the back, we have Samsung branding and regulatory information on the right side.

Samsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD Review 09 | TweakTown.com

Pulling the sticker from the drive, we look at the Pablo controller on the left and a single NAND module on the right, PMIC in between.

Samsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD Review 14 | TweakTown.comSamsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD Review 15 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD Review 16 | TweakTown.comSamsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD Review 17 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD Review 10 | TweakTown.com

Sequential read starts off our testing at 3074 MB/s read, and 2261 MB/s write. 4KQ1 is a 38 MB/s read and 62 MB/s write.

Samsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD Review 11 | TweakTown.com

Flipping the Full Power switch in Magician, we get a boost in random performance to 70 MB/s read and 233 MB/s write.

Samsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD Review 12 | TweakTown.com

In PCMark testing, the Samsung 980 runs at the top of our charts with 337 MB/s bandwidth and a score of 2743. Enabling Full Power, we see that move to 348 MB/s Bandwidth and a score of 2851.

Samsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD Review 13 | TweakTown.com

Looking at Price vs. Performance, the 980 runs at 98%, with its MSRP of $69.99. This makes it a top-five drive that beats out the likes of the ADATA SX8200 and the Sabrent Rocket NVMe.

The Samsung 980 is a surprisingly excellent NVMe solution that adds a value segment to the 980 lineups. This drive fits in, by performance, between the 970 EVO and 970 EVO Plus, and pricing reflects this with the 500GB class 970 Evo Plus running around $79.99 and this current 980 at $69.99. I think Samsung could potentially drop this price further and really wipe the floor with the current DRAMless market but still in the midst of the pandemic; we don't know if the supply is there.

Drive performance was near the top of PCMark testing, only beaten by the proud Plextor M9P+, otherwise not much for competition in our 500GB class charts, especially if you take the time to install Magician 6.3 to enable Full Power mode. With CDM, we saw nearly double 4KQ1 performance from stock to enabling Full Power while sequential performance was around 3000 MB/s read and 2300 MB/s write.

As I touched on above, pricing is fair for the 500GB class Samsung 980. At $69.99, MSRP is about $10 over the average price we see for DRAMless solutions. That said, this drive does offer features to offset the cost that includes "Full Power" mode and a five-year warranty.

TweakTown Internal Storage Test System

Buy at Amazon

Performance

95%

Quality

95%

Features

95%

Value

95%

Overall

95%

The Bottom Line

Samsung once again reminds us why they are a leader in the storage industry, with the best DRAMless SSD on the market.

TweakTown award
95%

Samsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/16/2021 at 1:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.