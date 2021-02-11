Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR4-3200 32GB Dual-Channel Kit Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Now that we have the newest thing from Corsair out of the way, we have to pick up on a kit of DDR4 that was sent to us a while back. Like us, you may have almost completely missed the launch of the latest RAM to come from the Dominator Platinum line of memory. Still, we are sad we were late to the party, from what we can tell, as the kit of DDR4 we have in hand now is not only stunning to look at but has the specifications to back it all up. The real question, and the one you will need to wait a bit longer for, is can they perform at or above what we expect of them?

From what started without lights in any form, to moving into Special Editions with brilliant colors added in, and seeing them evolve from basic lighting to Dominator Platinum RGB of old, where our kit was murdered out in black with RGB lighting coming out at the top, sides, and through the DOMINATOR name. Much like the set we tested on our X299 OCF motherboard, we now have a new kit, but this time only one pair of sticks. There are also a few more bonuses to what we have now than that set, but we need something to cover in the rest of the review.

We will say that we have one of the sexiest white and gold kits of RAM on the market! We have seen a lot of high-end RAM over the years. What we are looking at from Corsair this time, it could rival Trident Z Royal, and to us is hands down the sexist kit of Dominators we have ever owned, and that is quite a few as we first had some back in the DDR2 days, and have enjoyed the progression over the years that culminates in this version of Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB, this time in white.

The set of Dominator Platinum RGB we have can be had in black or white, comes in densities of 16GB kits on through 128GB kits, with 3200MHz 3600MHz, and 4000MHz speed options. Of those options, we have the CMT32GX4MC3200C16W, which is a set of CAS16, 3200MHz speed DDR4 over two 16GB modules. When enabling DOCP or XMP, you will see the option to run at that speed with 16-18-18-36 timings, using 1.35VDIMM. We also see the SPD information, that these include RGB LEDs that can use iCUE for control, and lastly, they have an anodized aluminum heat spreader.

In the chart, we also see that Corsair shows compatibility to be quite wide with this series as a whole. We do not lay claim to all of that compatibility for every one of the many kits offered in this lineup. We can say that with our AMD Ryzen 3900X and with our Intel i7 10700K, the performance is similar, but is that a good thing? We know looks alone cannot sell a vast amount of kits, so we have to assume they are either super affordable or have the performance to back it up.

Keep in mind that we have stepped away from 16GB kits, but a quick glance at 32GB kits showed us that you could enter the segment with 3200C16 RAM at around $125, it takes $140 to get RGB, and the same set of RAM in Vengeance RGB PRO clothes is $160. The fact that the Dominator Platinum RGB we have come with a $221.99 MSRP is a tough pill to swallow for many. We did find a listing on Amazon, but the white kit is out of stock with no guess on a return.

However, if you can deal with black heat spreaders, they are listed at $197.71. With a $50 premium over even their own similar kit and $80 to $100 over other options with fewer features, it is hard to get excited at this time. We will have to see how the performance plays out to assess if the premium is just for looks and brand or if our Dominator Platinum RGB kit comes out swinging and topping our charts.

Packaging and Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB

In typical Dominator Platinum fashion, they arrive in an octagonal package, where thick cardboard is used around thick, dense foam, front, back, and sides, to contain the RAM inside. The Corsair name and logo are found at the top-left, where the density and speed are at the right. A beautiful image of the white Dominator Platinum RGB with Capellix RGB LEDs in modules made for Intel XMP usage, and is supported with iCUE.

At the back of the box, we see things like the fact that this DDR4 uses an iconic refined design to perfectly compliment the world's best PCs, they use hand-sorted and tightly screened ICs for high performance, and the top of these sticks sport 12 ultra-bring individually controllable RGB LEDs per module. A pair of windows allow a view of the product sticker on the modules inside the box, and next to a bunch of information is the sticker with the CMT32GX4M2C3200C16W model number.

After opening the outer sleeve of cardboard, extracting the dense foam innards, and then removing the individual clamshell packs, each with a Dom Plat inside, we get to lay them down and have a good look at them. It is hard to make the shape of the heat spreaders in white, but the gray logo and lettering are a nice touch without too much contrast. The indications of gold on the screw heads and the diffuser bar's sides are something we did not expect but do like all the same. Notice the name, though, too, the Platinum // RGB, it goes along with everything else Corsair lately.

On the back of either of the sticks, you will find the same gold trimmings, the same gray painted logo, and the RAM name, but this time, followed with a sticker. On that sticker, you will find things like the model number, the density, speed, timings, and voltage, but also that these are version 4.32. Otherwise, the Dom Plat RGB looks the same from both sides for those who may ways this kit on both sides of the CPU socket.

The top edge is made to look like it is two parts of aluminum surrounding the diffuser bar, where but of metal is removed, and the diffuser is form fit to those openings. There are five boxes on either end of the center bar, which is blacked out, leaving DOMINATOR to glow through that portion.

The Dominator Platinum RGB we have is based on Samsung 20nm B-die ICs. Not the best of the bunch, or the timings would match, but not bad either. We also noticed the thermal sensor being incorporated for monitoring purposes.

While most of the RAM we show with our builds is a good match, or it blends in without much to say about it, but these Dominator Platinum RGB sticks we have are not any of that! In our ASUS Crosshair HERO Wi-Fi, the white stands out in high contrast, and even though we assumed the brightness of the heat spreaders would take from the lighting, but the intensity of the Capellix RGB LEDs is more than bright enough to stand on their own.

With our Intel build, it looks like it belongs and less like an obvious mismatch in contrast. With the optional pump cover on the AIO and the white in the sleeved cables, the Dominator Platinum RGB looks stunning flanked next to each other without a gap.

Test System Details

To obtain the AMD CPU-Z screenshots, you will see directly following this image, and this is the system we used to do it, as well as in attaining the results seen in the following pages. Thanks go out to Corsair, ASUS, and GIGABYTE for supporting this venture. Detailed specifications of the system can be found below.

After enabling DOCP in the UEFI, we rebooted the machine to see that our Dominators are running at their specified 3200MHz with 16-18-18-36 1T timings. To do so, they require 1.35VDIMM and 1.080VSOC.

As much as we tried, the secondary timings would not budge without a BSOD or SuperPi crashing partway through, but we were able to get them to run at CAS14. To do so, we did change to 1.45VDIMM and 1.181VSOC to ensure stability for all testing.

We did not find a lot left in the tank, but we did find 133MHz more to be used, bringing the Dominator Platinum RGB to 3333MHz with 16-18-18-36 1T timings, using the same voltages as the lowered timings run.

Chad's AMD DDR4 Dual-Channel Test System Specifications

To obtain the Intel CPU-Z screenshots, you will see directly following this image, and this is the system we used to do it, as well as in attaining the results seen in the following pages. Thanks go out to Corsair, ASUS, and GIGABYTE for supporting us here too! Detailed specifications of the system, can be found below.

Just like we did for the other system, we jumped into the UEFI, this time to enable the XMP 2.0 profile and get into Windows. It is there where we again see the Dominator Platinum RGB cruising along at 3200MHz with 16-18-18-36 timings, but this time with a 2T command rate. Our motherboard sets the VDIMM to 1.35 as it should, and while VCCSA at 1.15V is pretty normal, and the 1.312 VCCIO is nothing to worry about either.

Increasing the voltages to 1.45VDIMM, 1.25VCCSA, and 1.31VCCIO, we tried to lower the timings. Much like we saw with the AMD system, those 18's are not budging, but we again found CAS14 to be stable.

We had hoped that using a 2T command rate may make the Dom Plat RGBs a bit more accepting to run faster but found that they topped out at 3333MHz on the Intel-based system as well. 3400MHz saw Windows but immediately froze-up.

Chad's Intel DDR4 Dual-Channel Test System Specifications

AMD Performance

We seem to be starting off on the right foot. With the 3900X and the Dom Plat RGBs in use, our read performance is fourth in the chart, and everyone ahead of this kit is considerably faster. Of all the 3200MHz kits, these delivered the best bandwidth, and tighter timings offered a slight boost, but overall speed gave us the best jump, but still well behind the top three.

While better than the average shown in the write performance chart, we did expect much better than seventh place. With a boost of almost 1000MB/s if you opt to tighten the timings and another 1900-ish points by increasing the speed. Terrific results if you plan to abuse your kit to make the green results the norm.

No matter how we skin this cat, it's going to be messy. Copy performance is just poor. There is no nice way to say it. Reducing the timings helped, but only a little and even speed could not help these Dominator Platinum RGB sticks get into the top half of this chart.

Latency out of the box is pretty poor and helps explain the AIDA64 results we saw before this. Down near the bottom of the list by default, but we did see a vast improvement, with just a tad more speed being added into the mix.

The Dominator Platinum RGB RAM sits just closer to the front of the chart than it does from last place, but a mediocre result for the DOCP run. We cannot complain one bit about the OC results, but again, that is best case scenario, not the way they are intended to be run.

PCMark 10 also leaves us with a feeling of mediocrity from these results. Opting to lower the timings was of no use, and the added speed helped, but only slightly.

Much like the Vengeance RGB PRO SL, the Dom Plat RGB tends to do a good job with compression. Now, only fifteen seconds from first place and seventeen seconds faster than the SL kit we tested last. Overclocking has its obvious benefits, and again, speed wins out overall.

Cinebench R15 pretty much flunked the Dominator Platinum RGB, and this is a repeatable fact. While you can't get any worse than last, CAS14 helped some but still seems slow, where the score for the 3333MHz run is where we expected these to be out of the box.

And out of the blue, we have this amazing Handbrake result, where the Dom Plat RGBs are fifteen seconds faster than the Vengeance SL, and things just get faster if you do not mind having to force this kit to be impressive.

Intel Performance

Read performance on the Intel side of the fence has the XMP 2.0 setting getting us into fifth place, a bit ahead of many of the other 3200MHz kits. CAS14 is good for a few hundred MB/s, but running these modules at 3333MHz was worth almost 2000MB/s.

We cannot complain about the fourth-place finish in write performance, as it handled all of its direct competition. Reducing timings was worthless for this metric, but increasing speed got us much closer to the RGB PRO SL we saw last.

Again, we cannot complain about a third-place finish in copy performance either. It handled all other 3200MHz kits and even ran past the RGB PRO SL without anything more than enabling XMP. CAS14 offers about a 500MB/s boost in throughput, where another 133MHz gets us a 1500MB/s advantage, but still in third place.

Latency does not look all that impressive with three bars hovering near the bottom of the chart, but with the performance, it gives, in the previous trio of charts, it could be dead last, and we would be fine with that.

Fire Strike Physics from the 3DMark series is a tough test for many kits and leaves random kits scattered throughout the chart. As for these Corsair sticks, they score poorly with XMP enabled. It could be worse, as you could have tried to run them at CAS14 as we did, but opting for more speed does shine the slightest bit of light that there is some hope left for these Dom Plate RGBs.

PCMark 10 pushes the Dominator Platinum RGB down the list again, but somehow still better than the TOUGHRAM. Also, CAS14 was a failure, but 3333MHz in speed got us up into fifth place.

Here we go again. Out of the blue, while other results start to get you down, we hit the compression test, and Corsair comes out smelling like a rose. Third place overall, right out of the box, but still sixteen seconds out of the lead. However, the overclockers will love the first place results and potential twelve seconds gained on every 8GB of data compressed.

Right when we get up, they put us down again. Cinebench deals a left cross to the chin, and the Dominator Platinum RGB slinks away and stumbles into the ropes, gasping for air in last place. Sadly, even if you take the time to overclock this kit, there is little help it can provide you, but we do not want to throw in the towel just yet.

Oh, and in comes the body blow! As the Vengeance did, and like we saw with AMD and this same set of DDR4, we had hoped that it would come back with a second wind and top the chart in transcoding. At this point, our contender is sitting on a stool in his corner. Overclocking helps, but we think the Dominator Platinum RGB may be out of this fight.

Final Thoughts

As soon as the plain cardboard box was opened and we saw the Dominator packaging, we knew we were in for something nice. From the moment the retail packaging hits the fingertips, there is a feeling of uniqueness with an iconic name in RAM, and a ton of that history comes along with every set of Dominators produced. The fact that these are Dominator Platinum, with Capellix RGB, and they are white, and they are a 32GB kit in two sticks, the check marks just keep filling those boxes. 3200MHz is in the zone where most kits will deliver you acceptable performance for fair value on just about any system.

They are readily available from many manufacturers, and we would prefer them to have even tighter timings than the 16-18-18-36 our Dom Plat RGB has. We also like that Corsair leaves the slightest room to overclock with their tightly screened Samsung B-die ICs in our modules. The more we look at it, look over the features, and think back to the aesthetics and iCUE controlled Capellix RGB lighting, it is hard to find fault with any of that.

However, when it comes to what RAM should do first, perform. We are on the fence. Most of the XMP and DOCP runs were lackluster, with a couple of surprise top-honors along the way, and fell towards the bottom of the charts more than it floated in the middle. We will give it to Corsair, there were a few times there where we could rally behind them and got our hopes up, but as our charts show, for a 3200MHz kit of DDR4, and a 32GB kit, which makes it more expensive on top of everything else, we wanted more from these Dominator Platinum RGB from Corsair.

If it was not slipping down the slope to no return, we have to consider the cost. While you are certainly paying a premium for the name and prestige, you pay for an upgraded aesthetic, but you are paying quite a bit for that privilege. At over $200 a set, you will have to be a die-hard fan of the series to jump on board blindly.

You will be hard-pressed to find a kit that looks this appealing or is visually as customizable as these are with the help of iCUE, but when direct competition costs just $140, and the MSRP starts at $221.99 and found for $197.71 if you are fine with the black version, it just seems too much. Had these been $150, maybe, but with the performance not helping the cause, even that seems like a bit of a stretch to us.