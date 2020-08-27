NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review

ASRock's Z490 PG Velocita motherboard based on Intel's Z490 chipset gets fully tested. Should you buy it? Let's find out.

@punx223
Published Thu, Aug 27 2020 6:35 PM CDT
Rating: 94%Manufacturer: ASRock (Z490 Phantom Gaming Velocita)
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 21 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 98 IMAGES

We have seen the Taichi from ASRock, and while it is their top-end model minus the monoblock equipped Z490 Aqua. ASRock has other boards that are well equipped and worthy of mention, such as the model we have today.

The model we are looking at today is the Z490 PG Velocita. The PG in the name is signifying "Phantom Gaming" and is a more gamer-focused motherboard that is still offering ASRock's engineering prowess and meaningful feature appointments.

Specifications

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 01 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 02 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 03 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 04 | TweakTown.com

Memory is stated to be up to 4666MHz+, which is, of course, going to be with a good CPU IMC and capable DIMMs. This will not be cheap, and I think much like Ryzen, the 3200MHz through 3600MHz range, is more than capable of providing optimal performance with far less tweaking being necessary.

The I/O for the PG Velocita includes 2.5Gb Dragon/Realtek LAN along with a Gigabit Intel I219V backer. USB is up to USB 3.2 Gen 2 via a Type-A and Type-C port, which supports up to 10Gbps. This is not the absolute fastest, which is USB 3.2 2x2 (20Gbps), but it is fast enough to help get up to 1GB/s speeds from your external devices.

The VRM for the Z490 PG Velocita is a DR. MOS powers set up numbering ten total CPU VCore power phases with two phases for iGPU.

Much like the Taichi, the PG Velocita is already setup to support PCIe Gen 4 from the next-gen CPUs out of the box. The x16 PCIe slot is built to PCIe 4 spec, and the second x16 slot is mechanically x16, but with only x4 electrical lanes. This makes the second slot only suitable for CrossfireX or PCIe AIC SSD or other usages.

Pricing

The Z490 PG Velocita, as of the time of writing, is listed at $239.99, and this places the PG Velocita in an immensely competitive position as far as Z490 options go.

Buy at Amazon

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$251.99
$251.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/27/2020 at 6:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Motherboard Features and Marketing

Here we give space to the motherboard manufacturer to talk about their marketing points, and we assess them and provide our point of view on the claims.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 05 | TweakTown.com

The Velocita has an array of features, especially when considering the price point. Dual M.2 slots with one being direct CPU attached and supporting PCIe 4 bandwidth. The board also has several onboard headers for RGB along with both Gen 1 and Gen 2 USB 3.2 interfaces.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 06 | TweakTown.com

A feature we have seen on ASRock boards recently is the Flexible I/O shield, which is affixed to the rear of the board with screws. Loosening these allows a small amount of movement to fine-tune the I/O shield to the opening of your chassis. Also, here is the Realtek 2.5Gb LAN port, which is becoming more prevalent in the recent motherboard generations. Also, here is the ALC1220 powered audio solution, which also hosts an array of Nichicon gold caps for optimal audio performance.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 07 | TweakTown.com

Lastly, we take a look at the build quality and performance features of the board. The PG Velocita hosts dual 8-pin EPS connectors to ensure the 10th gen Intel CPU is adequately fed when under heavy loading. Also, here is the dual-part VRM cooling solution, which employs active cooling fans to make sure that the DR. MOS VRM is kept well under control in case chassis the airflow is not very good.

Packaging and Accessories

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 08 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 09 | TweakTown.com

The packaging for the PG Velocita is relatively standard for ASRock motherboards. The logo adorns most of the front of the box with feature icons across the lower portion. Flipping to the rear and it is a spec and marketing explosion covering as many of the features that ASRock feel is important to show you in a point of sale environment.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 10 | TweakTown.com

The hardware in the accessory kit is quite simple, with four soft plastic SATA cables. Also included are the mounting lugs and screws for the M.2 slots on the board.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 11 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 12 | TweakTown.com

The accessory pack was far more stuffed with what I call paper goods. The documentation and ancillary paperwork are listed below:

  • Motherboard manual
  • Software guide
  • Driver disc
  • Phantom gaming card
  • Phantom gaming sticker set
  • Velcro straps

The paper goods are great for explaining the board and its features, along with how to configure it. Also included are some other trinkets.

Now that the accessories are out of the way, let's take a look at the board itself.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Overview

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 13 | TweakTown.com

Here we see the PG Velocita and its seven total fan headers. The red circled header is the CPU fan header, while the yellow is a fan/pump capable header with a higher amperage rating. The green headers are all chassis fan headers for ancillary chassis fans.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 14 | TweakTown.com

The rear of the Velocita is fairly standard, and here you can see the solder legs for the PCIe slots through their vias, which shows the full x16 top slot while the second x16 is only wired for x4.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 15 | TweakTown.com

The I/O on the Velocita is well-appointed as follows:

  • Wi-Fi Antennae Connector holes
  • DisplayPort and HDMI ports
  • Combo PS/2 port
  • 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports
  • USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port
  • USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port
  • Analog 7.1ch audio with gold connectors
  • Optical SPDIF port
  • 2.5Gb RJ45 Dragon LAN port
  • 1Gb RJ45 Intel LAN port

One thing worth noting is that there are holes for the Wi-Fi Antennae, but you will have to purchase your Wi-Fi antennae leads and Wi-Fi card, as the Velocita does not come with Wi-Fi out of the box.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 16 | TweakTown.com

The slot arrangement of the Velocita, as mentioned previously, consists of the top main x16 slot. Then you have triple x1 and an x16 slot, which is mechanically an x4.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 17 | TweakTown.com

ASRock does something strange with their M.2 slots, with two of them facing each other up top. Only one of these is active M.2_2 in this case, with M.2_1 being void but still here. M.2_3 is PCIe 3 only and across the bottom of the x16/x4 slot.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 18 | TweakTown.com

The lower edge of the board carries various connectivity as follows:

  • Front panel audio header
  • Thunderbolt header
  • 12V RGB and 5V ARGB headers
  • 3x Fan/pump 2A fan headers
  • Clear CMOS Jumper
  • TPM module header
  • 2x USB 2.0 headers
  • Hex post code LED display
  • Power Button
  • Reset Button
  • Front panel and speaker header

Across the lower edge, the board is well appointed with dual USB 2.0, which is welcome due to the litany of USB devices that use the header such as AIO's and RGB/Fan control appliances offered from various manufacturers.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 19 | TweakTown.com

The 24-pin side of the board hosts various connectivity as follows:

  • Fan/pump 2A fan header
  • 8x SATA 6Gb ports (6x PCH/2x ASMedia ASM1061)
  • USB 3.2 Gen 2 header
  • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 headers
  • 24-pin main ATX connector
  • 5V ARGB header

The board's edge has quite similar connectivity to what we saw on the Taichi model, and it is more than enough for even the most well-equipped chassis.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 20 | TweakTown.com

Here we have the dual 8-pin EPS connectors used to power the CPU. The VRM has three total active fans, two of which you can see here, while one is hidden under the aesthetic cover on the I/O side.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 21 | TweakTown.com

Looking into the CPU socket area, it is easy to get confused seeing 14 inductors and assuming it is a 14-phase VCore VRM, but the Velocita only has 10 phases of CPU VCore power. The other four consist of two VCCGT and single VCCIO and VCCSA.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 22 | TweakTown.com

Now, we stripped the coolers and plastic cladding from the Velocita, and as you can see, the cooler's thermal pads have solid depressions. This means that they are making good contact and, therefore, should be more than adequate to keep the VRM under control.

Now, I think it's about time we move on to the PCB and circuit analysis of the Z490 PG Velocita.

PCB and Circuit Analysis

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 23 | TweakTown.com

Here we see the Velocita naked, and to be frank, it looks very close to what we saw before as there was not a ton of cladding on the board obscuring view. Now, let's dig into the onboard components and see what we find.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 24 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 25 | TweakTown.com

Looking at the VRM portion and we can quickly see that SiC632 50A power stages power the VCore VRM while two SiC654 50A power stages power the VCCGT or IGPU VRM. Another SiC632 power stage powers the VCCSA while VCCIO is powered by a single Sinopower SM7341EHKP dual N-Channel MOSFET. The VRM is controlled by an Intersil ISL69269 controller, which is a 12-phase PWM.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 26 | TweakTown.com

Here mid-board, we have the Renesas IDT6V4 1801BN, which is a PCIe 4 clock generator. Here we also get a look at the dual M.2 slots I had mentioned previously. The M.2_1 to the left is nonfunctional at least as of the time of writing; I am not sure if that one will ever be enabled or if it is a relic of another board design.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 28 | TweakTown.com

Asmedia is next up with its ASM1074, which is a USB 3.0 hub and is used to feed the 20-pin USB 3.0 headers on the board's edge.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 29 | TweakTown.com

Asmedia has another showing here with the ASM1061, which is the SATA 6Gb controller for the two extra SATA ports on the board's edge.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 30 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 31 | TweakTown.com

Moving to the board's lower edge and we see the audio solution, which is powered by a Realtek ALC1220 codec, with a TI N5532 headset amplifier, and backed by Nichicon gold audio capacitors.

Also, we have the memory VRM, which is powered by a pair of the same Sinopower SM7341EHKP dual N-Channel MOSFET. The uP1674P PWM controller controls the memory VRM.

BIOS/UEFI

UEFI

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 32 | TweakTown.com

Moving into the UEFI, and the very user-friendly easy mode interface greets you. Of course, we will be moving directly to the advanced mode. We will show you several screenshots of the UEFI below.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 33 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 34 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 35 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 36 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 37 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 38 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 39 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 40 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 41 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 42 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 43 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 44 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 45 | TweakTown.com

It seemed appropriate to end with the save/exit screen as we move to the OS to get started in testing.

Test System and Configuration

Test setup

My testbench is strictly controlled with a fresh OS for any platform or component change. The system uses all the same components whenever possible to maintain comparable results between platforms. The ambient in the test lab is rigorously controlled at 22C +/- 1C. All tests are run a minimum of three times, and any outliers are discarded, and a replacement test run will be completed to achieve our average results. The use of a TITAN RTX for the testing is to ensure that the GPU is not the bottleneck for performance results, and will best represent the scaling across CPU and platforms.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 47 | TweakTown.com

WPrime, SuperPi, Cinebench, and AIDA64

WPrime

WPrime is first up and being a multi-threaded benchmark. We know it will scale with any CPU we throw at it. You can manually set the number of workers or threads you want to allocate to the calculation, which we did the total thread count for each CPU to ensure we measure the maximum performance the CPU can offer.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 101 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 102 | TweakTown.com

The WPrime benchmark shows the Velocita taking the lead of all of the Z490 boards we have tested on the extended test. The Velocita is in the middle of the pack during the 32M short test.

SuperPi

SuperPi is a much older test, but it's worth including as it is a single-threaded computation workload that really can show in granular detail differences in the computational ability of the silicon being tested. One thing to note is that this is an aging application that tends to favor intel architecture, so don't be surprised when you see much better results by some chips, as those same chips you will see get beaten in other tests.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 103 | TweakTown.com

With SuperPi, it is a single-threaded workload, which can show the base efficiency of a platform. Here we see the Velocita lose some ground to several boards. Still, as they are all being within a few seconds of each other, the difference would likely be imperceptible to the end-user in regular everyday usage. Also, do note that future UEFI updates can change the tuning and improve this difference.

Cinebench

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and AMD to showcase their newest platforms during unveils. The benchmark has two tests, a single-core workload that will utilize one thread or 1T. There is also a multi-threaded test which uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 105 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 104 | TweakTown.com

Cinebench shows all of the Z490 boards fall in line with minute differences separating the bunch. The Velocita holds a spot in the middle of the bunch here.

Aida64

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 106 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 107 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 108 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 109 | TweakTown.com

Moving to Aida64, we start with memory performance. The memory performs in the middle of the pack once again in all of the tests, but the Velocita pulls a pack leading latency result, being the only sub 45ns result of all of the Z490 boards we have tested.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 110 | TweakTown.com

The AES encryption test gives a result in MB/s, and the Velocita takes a nearly top finish here only 1MB/s behind its Taichi brother.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 111 | TweakTown.com

For FPU testing, we have 32-bit single-precision first. Here we see all of the boards stack quite close to one another, but the Velocita once again is right at the top of the stack falling just under the top spot of the Z490 AORUS Xtreme.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 112 | TweakTown.com

Now with the next level, we have the 64-bit double-precision test. Here the Velocita is 2nd place again falling to the Z490 ACE this time.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 113 | TweakTown.com

Lastly, we have the 80-bit extended precision test, and the Velocita shares the lead with the Taichi and the ACE.

Handbrake, Blender, POV-Ray, CoronaRender, 7-Zip, and WebXPRT

Handbrake

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 114 | TweakTown.com

Handbrake is up next, and we are transcoding a 4K MKV to MP4. Here we see the Velocita pull the top of the chart results with the fastest time of all of the boards tested.

7-Zip

7-Zip is an open-source and free compression application. It works well with multi-threading and also can see gains from clock speed as well.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 115 | TweakTown.com

Moving to the 7-Zip compression suite, we see the Velocita and Taichi take the top spots here as well. This speaks volumes to the tuning and optimization ASRock has made for their boards.

WebXPRT

WebXPRT is a browser-based test, and we like this test as this is one of the areas not many think to test. This also happens to be a real-world usage test that can be impacted by the mitigations which have recently rolled through and were patched.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 116 | TweakTown.com

WebXPRT sees the Velocita take up a spot in the middle of the pack, which is not a bad place to be when you consider the price point.

Unigine and UL Benchmarks

Unigine Superposition

Superposition from Unigine is a DX12 based benchmark. We test with the 720p LOW preset as this removes all but the most basic GPU loading, and all of the FPS performance comes from the CPUs ability to push frames to the GPU. This test is far more efficient and speed based rather than being highly threaded.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 117 | TweakTown.com

Unigine Superposition is one of our 3D gaming loads, and we test it at the 720p low preset to remove the GPU from the equation as much as possible and show the impact of the system on graphical performance. Here the Velocita pulls another chart-topping result, which is quite the feat when you consider some of these boards are 3x the price or more.

PCMark 10

PCMark is a benchmark from UL and tests various workload types to represent typical workloads for a PC. Everything from video conferencing, image import, and editing, along with 3D rendering, are tested.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 118 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 119 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 120 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 121 | TweakTown.com

The overall result shows the Velocita taking up a center of the pack placement. The Digital content creation result has the Velocita tracking upwards into a top 3 position.

3DMark Firestrike

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 122 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 123 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 124 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 125 | TweakTown.com

3DMark Firestrike is our second graphics or synthetic gaming test. Here we see the Velocita showing in the lower half of the Z490 results, but in graphics scoring, we see it jump up a bit to 4th place.

3DMark Time Spy

Time Spy is another 3DMark test variant, but this one is for DX12 based systems. This test can be quite stressful, and since its an entirely different load, you may be surprised to see how the results shuffle when compared to Firestrike.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 126 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 127 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 128 | TweakTown.com

Moving to the newest graphical and gaming benchmark in the UL suite, and the Vewlocita jumps up to 3rd place finishes with only the CPU result dropping to 4th.

System I/O Benchmarks

Storage: CrystalDiskMark

For storage performance, we test the platform using a PCIe 4.0 Corsair MP600 2TB M.2 NVMe drive. It is tested in CrystaldiskMark 7.0.0 x64, and we average the results to ensure a good cross-section of expected performance. Do note that some platforms do not support the new PCIe gen 4, and therefore will cap out around 3400-3500MB/s.

M.2: MP600 2TB

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 129 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 130 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 131 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 132 | TweakTown.com

Here, with the MP600, we see the Velocita fall within mid-pack for most of the test, which is about what I would expect being most of the boards are routed a similar way.

SATA: T-Force 2350GB SSD

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 133 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 134 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 135 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 136 | TweakTown.com

SATA performance is more of the same with the Velocita being matched fo the most part on SATA performance on our test SSD.

USB: WD P50 1TB

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 137 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 138 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 139 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 140 | TweakTown.com

For the external storage, we select the fastest port to test the P50, which is the USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) port, and as you see, we top out a little over 1GB/s similar to the other boards that top out at Gen 2 speeds. While I would love to see USB 3.2 2x2 on this board, I have to face the fact that there are boards up to four times or more of the cost of this one with only 10Gbps, so ill take it.

Network testing: Iperf

We use IPerf for network throughput testing; the server is an 8700K based DIY rig with an Aquantia 10Gb interface.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 141 | TweakTown.com

Here we see the top speed LAN port for the Velocita at work, which is the all too familiar Dragon/Realtek 2.5Gb port. Here we see throughput of 2373Mbps, which is right in line with the other 2.5Gb equipped boards.

The next part of network testing is a file transfer test. We use the same endpoint, but we are transferring data from the internal SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB NVMe SSD.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 142 | TweakTown.comASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 143 | TweakTown.com

Here we see the file transfer test, which took 202.23 seconds and once again is in line with what we have seen from other boards. While a 10Gb or 5Gb port would be nice to have, at the price point, I cannot rightfully complain very much.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 49 | TweakTown.com

Here we see the actual throughput from windows reporting at 279MB/s from our network endpoint.

Clocks, Overclocking, Thermals, and Power Consumption

Here we will look at the physical and functional performance metrics for the new Z490 motherboards. This includes out of the box clocks, thermals, power consumption, and of course overclocking.

Out of the Box Clocks

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 48 | TweakTown.com

First up is a frequency plot for the 10900K on the Velocita. Here we see spikes up to the 5.1GHz range, and TVB did kick in and showed 5.3GHz blips, it simply was not long enough for our logging to pick it up. Under the Time spy stress test, we see the CPU settle into 4.9GHz and stay there for the duration, except between tests when scenes were loading.

Power Consumption

For power consumption tests, we use a wall meter to test the full system draw. The reason for this is it will represent what the entire system pulls versus our meter, which shows power draw on each PSU cable. The reason for this is that measuring the power draw from the EPS cable, for example, does not take into account VRM losses and, therefore, can show a much higher power draw for the CPU or other device due to an inefficient VRM design or loading range.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 144 | TweakTown.com

Idle power with the full system and TITAN RTX discrete GPU in place, we see the 10900K rig pulling 62W, which is the lowest idle power we have observed except for the ITX Unify board from MSI.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 145 | TweakTown.com

Loading up the CPU with a full FPU load, and the Velocita jumps to mid-pack at 281W.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 146 | TweakTown.com

Testing synthetic GPU stress only is an excellent way to show the overhead the CPU adds, as the GPU does not pull more power after it reaches steady state. Here we see the Velocita platform pulling 409W, which is the middle of the pack once again.

Thermals

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 147 | TweakTown.com

Idle temps for the 10900K in the Velocita is 29C, and that is a couple of degrees warmer than we were used to seeing. Still, I think this has to do with ASRock going a bit more conservative on silicon assumption and adding a bit more voltage to make up for lesser quality CPUs, which may require more for stability.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 148 | TweakTown.com

Loading each CPU up with a full burn-in FPU load, and we see that the temperatures leveled out at 73.5C, which is below the top end GIGABYTE and the ITX from MSI, but within reason or a couple degrees spread on the chart.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 46 | TweakTown.com

Here we see the Velocita under our thermal imager with a full load on the CPU for over an hour. We see the PCB area near the socket reached up to 43C while the two finned heat sinks reached a surface temp of 40C.

Overclocking

Overclocking with Comet Lake has been a lesson in limitations, both thermally and architecturally. As intel squeezes the 14nm node for all it has, the frequency is now under several boosting algorithms, which help enhance single or dual-core performance to the nth degree. However, it does not leave much on the table for overclocking.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 50 | TweakTown.com

The Velocita was able to push the 10900K to 5.2GHz on all ten cores at 1.312VCore, and that is quite good and fully stable. Some boards take a bit more, but this is about the middle ground for what I have seen this chip fo comparing across several boards.

Final Thoughts

Receiving the Velocita, I was not sure what to expect as I assumed at its price point it would be a massively cut down board to hit a value segment. However, upon testing the Velocita has some significant performance prowess and capability.

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review 21 | TweakTown.com

What we like

Performance: The Z490 PG Velocita is a strong performer, especially when you consider the competition it is up against and its aggressive price point.

PCIe 4.0: While the PCIe 4 is not here, for Intel at least, we know that by the time it is, there will be even more GPUs and SSD's available that can utilize the faster interface.

Value: The Z490 PG Velocita has a solid value proposition, and with its performance makes it tough to beat.

What do we think could be better?

Wi-Fi: The Velocita is a great performer, but I do think that adding a Wi-Fi card and antennae connectors would have been worth the price increase to users to have the feature. Most users do not want to add this piecemeal, and it could turn users toward another option.

The Z490 PG Velocita is a fantastic value prospect that will not leave most users wanting and has all the right parts to make it a value powerhouse.

Buy at Amazon

Performance

95%

Quality

95%

Features

92%

Value

95%

Overall

94%

The Bottom Line

ASRock made a great board in the Z490 PG Velocita. It does not have the fastest of every connectivity option, but it ticks several important boxes to make it stand out from the crowd.

TweakTown award
94%

ASRock Z490 PG Velocita

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$251.99
$251.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/27/2020 at 6:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Shannon started his PC journey around the age of six in 1989. Now till present day, he has established himself in the overclocking world, spending many years pushing the limits of hardware on LN2. Shannon has worked with design and R&D on various components, including PC systems and chassis, to optimize the layout and performance for enthusiasts.

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.