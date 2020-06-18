Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
8,634 Reviews & Articles | 61,334 News Posts

Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review (Page 1)

Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review

Elgato has jumped into the microphone market with what could be the best entry-level microphone yet. Join us as we check out the WAVE 1.

Jak Connor | Jun 18, 2020 at 8:10 am CDT - 3 mins, 5 secs time to read this page
Rating: 96%Manufacturer: ElgatoModel: Elgato WAVE 1
Page 1 [Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up]

Introduction

If you remember back to CES 2020, Elgato teased a brand new project they were working on, and it was called Project WAVE. Project WAVE is now here, and it comes in two forms WAVE 1, which is what we will be looking at today, and WAVE 3.

From the teaser, Project WAVE caused many fans to speculate that the capture card company was working on entering the microphone market. Those speculations were correct, and Elgato has just jumped into the microphone market with two brand new products; WAVE 1 and WAVE 3. Today we will be taking a dive into WAVE 1, the cheaper of the two variants coming in at the cost of $129.99.

Here's a quick introduction into what WAVE 1 is. WAVE 1 is a condenser microphone that comes fully equipped with Stream Deck support, and its own digital audio software. While that is an extremely brief introduction to the microphone, it should be mentioned that Elgato has designed this microphone specifically for content creators and streamers. So, you could probably imagine all of the bells and whistles that Elgato has thrown into their brand new product line.

Close-up

View 18 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 18 IMAGES
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 100 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 01 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 05 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 02 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 06 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 04 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 08 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 03 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 12 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 07 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 09 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 11 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 10 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 140 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 150 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 130 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 110 | TweakTown.com
Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 120 | TweakTown.com

First off, we have an image of the front of the box, and we can see that Elgato has gone with its classic blue packaging. The front of the box also shows an image of WAVE 1.

Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 02 | TweakTown.com

Moving onto the side of the box, we can see some of the features that come with the WAVE 1.

Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 03 | TweakTown.com

Onto the back of the box now, we can see the WAVE 1 being put to use. We can notice that subtle white nice that appears around the volume headphone output volume dial. The back of the box also gives a more in-depth description of all of the features the WAVE 1 sports.

Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 04 | TweakTown.com

The final side of the box is a simple image of WAVE 1, and it shows the dimensions and weight of the microphone.

Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 05 | TweakTown.com

Here we can see an image of the WAVE 1 outside of its box, and we can see that Elgato has gone for a nice sleek all-black look with the WAVE 1. The only branding that appears on the microphone is located right at the top with the Elgato logo.

Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 06 | TweakTown.com

Here we can see a side-on view of WAVE 1, and we can notice the wide stand that comes with it. There's also the subtle WAVE 1 naming that appears on the spine of the microphone - I really love that touch.

Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 07 | TweakTown.com

Moving onto the back of the microphone, we have a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm mini-jack/direct monitor port. It should also be noted that the WAVE 1 can be unscrewed from the stand that it arrives in and attached to a boom arm via the provided screws.

Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review 08 | TweakTown.com

Here we have an image of the accessories that come included in the WAVE 1 packaging. There's the USB-C to USB-A cable and the boom arm adapter. It should also be noted that WAVE 1 comes with a quick-start guide to make setup really easy.

Jak's Test System Specifications

Buy at Amazon

Elgato Stream Deck Mini

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$84.41
$84.41$171.54$99.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/18/2020 at 1:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Next Page
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.