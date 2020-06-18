Elgato WAVE: 1 Microphone Review

Elgato has jumped into the microphone market with what could be the best entry-level microphone yet. Join us as we check out the WAVE 1.

Introduction

If you remember back to CES 2020, Elgato teased a brand new project they were working on, and it was called Project WAVE. Project WAVE is now here, and it comes in two forms WAVE 1, which is what we will be looking at today, and WAVE 3.

From the teaser, Project WAVE caused many fans to speculate that the capture card company was working on entering the microphone market. Those speculations were correct, and Elgato has just jumped into the microphone market with two brand new products; WAVE 1 and WAVE 3. Today we will be taking a dive into WAVE 1, the cheaper of the two variants coming in at the cost of $129.99.

Here's a quick introduction into what WAVE 1 is. WAVE 1 is a condenser microphone that comes fully equipped with Stream Deck support, and its own digital audio software. While that is an extremely brief introduction to the microphone, it should be mentioned that Elgato has designed this microphone specifically for content creators and streamers. So, you could probably imagine all of the bells and whistles that Elgato has thrown into their brand new product line.

Close-up

First off, we have an image of the front of the box, and we can see that Elgato has gone with its classic blue packaging. The front of the box also shows an image of WAVE 1.

Moving onto the side of the box, we can see some of the features that come with the WAVE 1.

Onto the back of the box now, we can see the WAVE 1 being put to use. We can notice that subtle white nice that appears around the volume headphone output volume dial. The back of the box also gives a more in-depth description of all of the features the WAVE 1 sports.

The final side of the box is a simple image of WAVE 1, and it shows the dimensions and weight of the microphone.

Here we can see an image of the WAVE 1 outside of its box, and we can see that Elgato has gone for a nice sleek all-black look with the WAVE 1. The only branding that appears on the microphone is located right at the top with the Elgato logo.

Here we can see a side-on view of WAVE 1, and we can notice the wide stand that comes with it. There's also the subtle WAVE 1 naming that appears on the spine of the microphone - I really love that touch.

Moving onto the back of the microphone, we have a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm mini-jack/direct monitor port. It should also be noted that the WAVE 1 can be unscrewed from the stand that it arrives in and attached to a boom arm via the provided screws.

Here we have an image of the accessories that come included in the WAVE 1 packaging. There's the USB-C to USB-A cable and the boom arm adapter. It should also be noted that WAVE 1 comes with a quick-start guide to make setup really easy.

