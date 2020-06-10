Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse Review

View 31 Images

With nearly a decade passing since we first got our hands-on the M60 and M90 mice, Corsair has been a train running at full speed, dropping off products at every stop. No matter your grip style, gameplay preferences, or aesthetic choices, it is nearly guaranteed that Corsair has made a mouse to fit your hands. Even though many of the designs along the way were more typical, for multiple grips and general usage, every once in a while, a product comes along that is more specific to certain tasks than others. The trick with such products is keeping all of the basic ideas while adding in the changes, and not coming up with something gaudy or beyond what the market is willing to accept.

Corsair has done a reasonably decent job at this in the past, although we do find that many of their mice are designed for larger hands than our own, but, when their mice do fit under your hand, the union can be spectacular. In most of the samples we have seen from Corsair in the past; we only saw designs with overly large "sniper buttons" typically placed slightly out of our reach. But we also saw the Dark Core RGB recently, which delivered a new look on how to arrange three buttons on the side.

However, the move in this new mouse is entirely different. While we have seen mice like this in the past, we do feel that Corsair took the right steps this time to ensure this MOBA/MMO gaming mouse fits the needs of more users, as not to become some niche product that only a few gravitate towards enough to make a purchase.

With the Scimitar RGB Elite mouse that we have for you today, if you are that type that never has enough buttons on their mouse, you will want to continue reading. With seventeen programmable buttons in total, over various profiles, the amount of control you can have under your right hand is impressive. Not only that, but where some of the previous layouts failed to fit our hands, Corsair thought long and hard to address this issue intelligently!

While it will need an adjustment period to familiarize yourself with everything the Scimitar RGB Elite can do for you, we will come right out and say it is well worth the time and energy it takes! If we have piqued your interest, please continue reading, as we have a ton to show off, do deliver everything we know about the Scimitar RGB Elite MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse!

Within the chart borrowed from the Scimitar RGB Elite product page, we see many features and specifications to discuss, as well as many, we will add along the way. Rather than following the chart as presented, we are going to try and keep everything related, together. The first thing we see is that Corsair displays the warranty term of two years to get things rolling. Next in line is a mention of the seventeen programmable buttons, which include the twelve on the left side, the main pair of buttons, the press of the scroll wheel, and another pair of secondary switches just behind the scroll wheel. All of the buttons can be programmed across three onboard profiles, and more profiles can be stored on the PC and swapped out via iCUE.

While still on the topic of buttons, the main pair is backed with 50-million click Omron switches, Kailh provides the secondary switches, and as to the twelve on the left side, they are pad style switches. Next in line is the sensor, and Corsair opted for the PixArt PMW3391 to track the movements of the Scimitar RGB Elite.

The PMW3391 is an optical sensor with a maximum DPI of 18,000 and can be set in a range from 100 DPI to 18,000DPI, in one DPI increments. Adjustments can be made with a slider, which is not as finite as using the box to enter the DPI you desire.

The Scimitar RGB Elite does contain RGB lighting, and it is contained in four programmable zones. There is a "floodlight" on the left, which casts its glow on the twelve side buttons. There is the logo on the heel of the mouse as the first, the scroll wheel is the second, a trio of slots at the front make the third, and the twelve buttons are the fourth.

Finishing up what is left in the chart, we will start with the fact that the Scimitar RGB Elite is a wired mouse, with 1.8 meters of cable covered with braided fiber for longevity sake. The palm grip design weighs in at 122 grams without the cable and designed with MOBA and MMO users in mind. We also see that there is an adjustable polling rate, which gets adjusted in iCUE.

What is not in the chart are the material and dimensions. By our measurements, the Scimitar RGB Elite is 120.2mm from front to back, it is roughly 80mm wide, and is approximately 45mm tall. Most of the material used is plastic, some shiny, some matter with a rubberized coating, and some of the surfaces are covered with brushed metal appliques. The last bit we should cover pertains to the feet, where four PTFE feet are used to support the mouse while delivering a glide that many are used to.

As we took to the internet to find this mouse for sale, we ran into search issues with Amazon. They do sell the Scimitar RGB Elite, but the only way it surfaces is by using the Corsair page to link you to it. With the Corsair Product page showing the MSRP of $79.99, we are pleased to see them slightly cheaper on Amazon at just $73.74. For those of you who prefer Newegg, the only listing we found there was a third-party seller, with a listing of $128, which is well beyond out of line! Unlike many other mice that we have liked in the past for nearly $80, we can say that, at least on paper, the Scimitar RGB Elite has most of them beat based on functionality potential alone!

