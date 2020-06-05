Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,620 Reviews & Articles | 61,096 News Posts

Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review (Page 1)

Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review

Gen4 speeds and 2TB of capacity. Sabrent's Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB has what enthusiasts are looking for. Here's our full review.

Jon Coulter | Jun 5, 2020 at 10:22 am CDT - 1 min, 59 secs time to read this page
Rating: 96%Manufacturer: SabrentModel: SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-2TB
Page 1 [Introduction & Drive Details]

Introduction

Sabrent has one of the most complete SSD portfolios in the business, and we find ourselves, yet again, with another blazing fast Sabrent SSD on the test bench. Today we are going to take a close look at Sabrent's 2TB Gen4 SSD, the Rocket 4.0 2TB. This SSD is aimed directly at enthusiasts that want Gen4 goodness with more capacity than the 1TB model has to offer.

Like its smaller 1TB sibling, the 2TB model is offering all the goodness of Gen4 as brought to you by Phison's one of a kind E16 Gen4 SSD controller, and at an affordable price point. As always, when you purchase any of Sabrent's NVMe M.2 offerings, you get more than just the drive, you get the complete package.

Included with the Rocket 4.0 is a free copy of Acronis cloning software valued at $30. This makes it a breeze to swap out your current OS disk while keeping everything intact. Additionally, you can make system images to back up your install. That just leaves SSD monitoring tools, and Sabrent has got you covered there as well.

Sabrent has a well-developed SSD management suite that will allow you to monitor all aspects of your Sabrent SSD. Finally, Sabrent offers free customer support. With bargain pricing and every bell and whistle you can imagine, it is no wonder that Sabrent one of the fastest-growing SSD retailers on the planet.

Now, let's take a closer look at Sabrent's high capacity Gen4 SSD.

Drive Details

View 47 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 47 IMAGES
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 32 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 34 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 13 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 01 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 17 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 15 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 16 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 24 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 26 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 29 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 19 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 39 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 28 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 20 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 27 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 33 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 14 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 35 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 25 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 31 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 30 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 21 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 46 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 37 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 40 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 44 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 45 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 43 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 41 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 18 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 22 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 23 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 07 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 08 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 36 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 42 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 38 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 10 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 06 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 11 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 09 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 12 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 47 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 03 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 05 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 04 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 02 | TweakTown.com

Class-leading endurance, warranty, and speeds.

Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 02 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 03 | TweakTown.comSabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 04 | TweakTown.comSabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 05 | TweakTown.comSabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 06 | TweakTown.comSabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 07 | TweakTown.comSabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review 08 | TweakTown.com

It may be hard to tell from the photos, but the package was crushed in shipping. Lesser packaging would have resulted in the SSD sustaining physical damage. Sabrent's aluminum clamshell container proved its worth and kept our SSD from being destroyed.

Jon's Test System Specifications

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$399.98
$399.98$399.99$399.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/5/2020 at 10:50 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Next Page
Jon Coulter

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jon Coulter

Jon became a computer enthusiast when Windows XP launched. He was into water cooling and benching ATI video cards with modded drivers. Jon has been building computers for others for more than 10 years. Jon became a storage enthusiast the day he first booted an Intel X25-M G1 80GB SSD. Look for Jon to bring consumer SSD reviews into the spotlight.

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.