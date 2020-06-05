Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review

Gen4 speeds and 2TB of capacity. Sabrent's Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB has what enthusiasts are looking for. Here's our full review.

Introduction

Sabrent has one of the most complete SSD portfolios in the business, and we find ourselves, yet again, with another blazing fast Sabrent SSD on the test bench. Today we are going to take a close look at Sabrent's 2TB Gen4 SSD, the Rocket 4.0 2TB. This SSD is aimed directly at enthusiasts that want Gen4 goodness with more capacity than the 1TB model has to offer.

Like its smaller 1TB sibling, the 2TB model is offering all the goodness of Gen4 as brought to you by Phison's one of a kind E16 Gen4 SSD controller, and at an affordable price point. As always, when you purchase any of Sabrent's NVMe M.2 offerings, you get more than just the drive, you get the complete package.

Included with the Rocket 4.0 is a free copy of Acronis cloning software valued at $30. This makes it a breeze to swap out your current OS disk while keeping everything intact. Additionally, you can make system images to back up your install. That just leaves SSD monitoring tools, and Sabrent has got you covered there as well.

Sabrent has a well-developed SSD management suite that will allow you to monitor all aspects of your Sabrent SSD. Finally, Sabrent offers free customer support. With bargain pricing and every bell and whistle you can imagine, it is no wonder that Sabrent one of the fastest-growing SSD retailers on the planet.

Now, let's take a closer look at Sabrent's high capacity Gen4 SSD.

Drive Details

Class-leading endurance, warranty, and speeds.

It may be hard to tell from the photos, but the package was crushed in shipping. Lesser packaging would have resulted in the SSD sustaining physical damage. Sabrent's aluminum clamshell container proved its worth and kept our SSD from being destroyed.

Jon's Test System Specifications