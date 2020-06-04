Logitech G935 Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset Review

Logitech's G935's could be one of the best wireless gaming headsets on the market, but does it come with flaws? Let's see.

Introduction

Today we have the Logitech G935's in-house, and we will be running it through the standard tests we do with every headset.

We will be comparing this headset directly with the Logitech Pro X, which are $100 less on Logitech's stack of gaming audio solutions. The G935's, which are what I will be referring to them as in this review, are wireless and pack 7.1 Surround Sound. The headset also features some nice RGB lighting and a robust design, and we are going to see if that all adds up to the price tag of $169.99.

Logitech is known for its quality gaming headsets, and I expressed this in my Logitech Pro X review, which was my favorite gaming headset I reviewed for 2019. My initial reaction when I saw the G935's was a worry for the price tag - is this already too overpriced? Well, we are going to find out, jump into the next page of this review to get a close up of what the G935 has in store for buyers.

Close-up

VIEW GALLERY - 22 IMAGES

First off, we have an image of the front of the box, and as you can see, Logitech has decided to go with a nice gray look that has G935 in shiny metallic lettering as well as an image of the headset front and center.

The back of the box has simple images of the headset, showing off some of its main features such as the microphone, programmable keys, and the soft leather that is finished over both earcups.

The side of the box has a simple list of all the technical specifications for the G935.

Here we have an image of the G935 out of the box, and as you can see, the headset is black and that Logitech has opted for a reflective plastic coating combined with a non-reflective plastic.

In this image, we can see the back of the left earcup, which features three programmable keys, the on and off button and the volume scroll wheel. We also get a look at the LED strip that runs down the back of both sides of the earcups.

Moving on, we have an image of the wireless USB transmitter inside the left earcup. In this image, we can also see that the sides of the earcup can be removed and are magnetic.

Here we can see that the top of the G935 can be extended and that the headset features a metal frame. There are also little arrow indicators on each side of the headset so that users can match both sides at the right height easily.

Here we have an image of the leather earcup. These are quite comfortable, and you can see Logitech has opted for a more rectangular design - I will get more into this later.

The G935 earcups can rotate inwards, meaning that users can easily rest them on their chest without any pressure being placed on their neck. I really like this feature across all headsets - great work here, Logitech.

We can see that Logitech went with a leather band at the top of the headband to match the earcups, and after prolonged use, I can say that its reasonably comfortable, but not absolutely fantastic.

Here we have an image of the top of the headband, and we can see that Logitech gave the G935 a nice little G stamp as well as some nice line indentation to close out the design.

Moving onto the microphone on the G935, we can see its got a pointy end that extends outwards from the plastic sleeve it's encased in. I will get more into the microphone later on in the performance side of this review.

Lastly, the G935 charges via micro USB, and also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and cable.

Jak's Test System Specifications