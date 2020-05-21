Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,605 Reviews & Articles | 60,832 News Posts

Crucial P2 500GB NVMe m.2 SSD Review

Crucial P2 500GB NVMe m.2 SSD Review

Crucial releases its second consumer NVMe m.2 SSD with the P2. Here's our review of the 500GB model.

Tyler Bernath | May 21, 2020 at 09:56 am CDT - 3 mins, 55 secs time to read
Rating: 74%Manufacturer: CrucialModel: CT500P2SSD8

Coming off its first consumer NVMe release in the QLC powered P1, Crucial is looking to better their lineup by offering two new products in the coming month. The first solution we will look at is the successor to the entry-level, the P2 SSD.

With the SM2263XT being a hot commodity in the entry-level NVMe market, Crucial has decided to go its own way by pairing in-house TLC NAND with a DRAMless Phison solution, the E13T.

We have seen this controller in past NVMe solutions like the SBXe from MyDigitalSSD, and when paired with HMB tech in Windows 10, it makes for a decent SATA replacement.

Marketing performance puts the P2 offering 2300 MB/s read and 940 MB/s write. Endurance ratings touch 150TBW for the 500GB capacity with support for Crucial Storage Executive and Momentum Cache.

The MSRP of the 500GB Crucial P2 comes in at $64.99 with a five-year warranty.

Crucial P2 500GB NVMe m.2 SSD Review 02 | TweakTown.com

As expected, the packaging is on point with the standard crucial colorway capacity listed at the bottom along with model identification.

Crucial P2 500GB NVMe m.2 SSD Review 03 | TweakTown.com

The back goes into more detail about the drive, including the warranty.

Crucial P2 500GB NVMe m.2 SSD Review 04 | TweakTown.com

Unboxing, the P2 is an m.2 2280 solution. A sticker on top covers most of the details, including the capacity of the drive and model info.

Crucial P2 500GB NVMe m.2 SSD Review 05 | TweakTown.com

The back of the drive has no additional solder points, solutions larger than 500GB will most likely increase NAND density to keep the low profile for ultrabooks, etc.

Crucial P2 500GB NVMe m.2 SSD Review 06 | TweakTown.com

Peeling the sticker, we have the Phison E13T at the bottom and four TLC NAND packages.

Crucial P2 500GB NVMe m.2 SSD Review 15 | TweakTown.com

Storage Executive from Crucial allows you to manage the P2 with firmware updates and a look into the drive's health. You can also enable momentum cache to aide the performance of the drive.

Crucial P2 500GB NVMe m.2 SSD Review 10 | TweakTown.com

CDM is a staple in performance testing; version 7 has seen some updates in the workloads used for testing. The sequential performance touched off quite well at 2300 MB/s read with write performance proving a bit tough at 475 MB/s. 4KQ1 is on par with high-end SATA solutions at 38 MB/s read and 185 MB/s write.

Crucial P2 500GB NVMe m.2 SSD Review 11 | TweakTown.com

ATTO is yet another popular benchmark for storage performance that breaks down performance based on file size. Read performance for the P2 isn't terrible; the drive is most consistent between 128K and 64M hovering between 2.4 GB/s and 2.8 GB/s.

Crucial P2 500GB NVMe m.2 SSD Review 12 | TweakTown.com

PCMark10 is not kind to the P2. It's the lowest scoring drive we have tested to date. Quick System Drive coming in at 930 with bandwidth of 116 MB/s.

Crucial P2 500GB NVMe m.2 SSD Review 13 | TweakTown.com

Switching gears to Full System Drive, it gets slightly worse with a score of 876 and bandwidth at 142.8 MB/s.

Crucial P2 500GB NVMe m.2 SSD Review 14 | TweakTown.com

Price/Performance for the P2 is surprisingly good. The drive beats out some high-cost 2263XT solutions like the CN600 and NM610 from Lexar, falling right behind the SBXe.

The P2 was built to take over entry-level or SATA replacement duties from the P1, and after testing, I can certainly say it does accomplish at least that. There is no question, build quality is on point; the pairing of the E13T and TLC NAND has proven quite good over the years. That said, we could have some odd firmware issues with Crucial using its own custom revision instead of the factory Phison solution.

Performance is fantastic if you are after sequential read numbers. At 50% fill, the drive still reaches 2300 MB/s at QD8 and 1379 MB/s QD1. 4KQ1 is on par with high-end SATA SSDs at 38 MB/s, while write performance suffers quite a bit running 475 MB/s in sequential QD8 and 185 MB/s 4KQ1.

PCMark10 shows the P2 at the bottom of our charts in both Quick and Full System Drive testing, but Price/Performance does nod its hat to the P2 with a 94% rating, thanks to the excellent market price.

As mentioned, Crucial has positioned the P2 quite well at $64.99 for the 500GB model. Still, if we are talking bang for your buck, most of you will be better off looking at any number of the low-cost 2263XT solutions that will offer much better Q1 performance and that snappy feel we all want in Windows.

Tyler's Test System Specifications

Buy at Amazon

Performance70%

Quality80%

Features80%

Value65%

Overall Rating74%

The Bottom Line

The P2 makes for a fairly solid entry-level drive and perfect SATA replacement, but adding in cost, there are simply better drives on the market for your hard earned dollars.

74%

Crucial P2 500GB NVMe m.2 SSD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$64.99
$64.99$64.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/20/2020 at 4:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Tyler Bernath

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Tyler Bernath

Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.