ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro 2TB M.2 SSD Review

Introduction

ADATA's XGP SX8200 Series is something we always want more of. In this case, by more we mean more capacity. ADATA recently updated the XPG SX8200 Pro Series with a 2TB capacity option. As we've shown since its inception, the SX8200 Pro series is indeed one of the best performing SSD series ever made.

The SX8200 Pro has at its heart a Silicon Motion SM2262EN 8-channel controller. The SM2262EN is one of our favorite controllers for several reasons. It serves up 4K QD1 random read performance that is a cut above most of its competitors. It delivers massive sequential performance. Additionally, Silicon Motion's SM2262EN controller is well known for delivering almost unrivaled game level loading performance.

Unlike the 1TB XPG SX8200 Pro model where the primary focus was all-out performance, the 2TB model we have on the bench today is all about capacity and, more importantly, value. The 2TB model is employing a 512Gb Die based flash array, which is by the numbers slower than the 256Gb Die flash array employed by the performance-oriented 1TB model. 512Gb flash is more cost-effective, and that is where the value comes from.

The value makes its way to the consumer via pricing. At $259.99, the TLC powered 2TB SX8200 Pro is priced similarly to QLC SSDs, and that's where we find the value. TLC (3-bit) flash is gradually being supplanted by QLC (4-bit) flash, and someday TLC will become a niche product because QLC is so much cheaper. However, as it stands today, TLC flash, for the most part, delivers significantly better performance and much better endurance. So, if you can get TLC for around or close the same price as QLC, TLC is the better value.

With value and capacity defined as what the 2TB SX8200 Pro is all about, let's get into this review and see what its performance looks like.

Drive Details

XPG M.2 SSDs typically come with a stick-on metallic thermal label to improve thermal performance, and this is the case with the 2TB XPG SX8200 Pro. It is up to the end-user if they choose to use it. It is not necessary for throttle free performance, and in fact, we didn't use it for our testing. If you do decide to employ the included thermal label, be careful how it is placed on the controller side of the drive. If you must remove it, it's not going to be reusable.

Jon's Test System Specifications

