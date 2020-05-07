Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,591 Reviews & Articles | 60,575 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: NVIDIA wants to 'leap frog' AMD and 'prevent them' from getting biggerflame

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review (Page 1)

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review

Fnatic claims that a gaming headset only needs three things - good directional audio, comms, and comfort. Is this true with the REACT? Let's see.

Jak Connor | May 7, 2020 at 07:05 pm CDT - 3 mins, 38 secs time to read this page
Rating: 96%Manufacturer: FnaticModel: C-HS0003
Page 1 [Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up]

Introduction

Fnatic has jumped into the headset market with the REACT, a headset specifically designed for eSports performance.

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review 16 | TweakTown.com

Fnatic is currently transitioning from an eSports team to a company that produces its own gaming peripherals, and one of the products that Fnatic is pushing is the REACT gaming headset. Fnatic boasts on the website that "the only things that really matter for a gaming headset is directional audio with great clarity, crystal clear comms, and an amazing mic". We are going to see if that is all that it takes for a gaming headset to get my tick of approval.

The Fnatic REACT sports 53mm Drivers that have been "calibrated for eSports", premium leather ear-cups that have thick memory foam padding, and comfort designed for long gaming sessions. I'm going to put all this to the test, breaking down the design of the REACT, the audio performance, it's build quality, the microphone performance, and overall, the experience with the headset itself. Let's start things off with a close up of the design.

Close-up

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review 01 | TweakTown.com

First off, we have an image of the front of the box. Here we can see what REACT looks like, and also get a look at the packaging. The packaging is discrete and straightforward, something I personally really enjoy.

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review 02 | TweakTown.com

Moving onto the side of the box, we have some simple, yet effective, plain text spelling Fnatic. The text is silver and metallic, and I love the look.

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review 03 | TweakTown.com

The back of the box showcases all of the REACT features, and also gives a short story about Fnatic and an introduction to the REACT.

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review 04 | TweakTown.com

The final side of the box showcases some of the accolades Fnatic has achieved over its time as a professional eSports gaming brand.

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review 05 | TweakTown.com

Taking the headset out of the box, we can see some simple packaging, and a Fnatic symbol right in the middle.

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review 06 | TweakTown.com

This side of the box features a sly comment saying, "it's too late" to turn back now.

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review 07 | TweakTown.com

In the above image, we are taking a look at the earcup, and we can see that Fnatic has opted for a simple design on the earcup with no flashy colors or lights.

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review 08 | TweakTown.com

Moving onto a close-up image of the earcup, we can see that Fnatic has equipped the REACT with a metal frame. In this image, we also can see that the headband has a nice leather coating, just like the earcups.

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review 09 | TweakTown.com

This is another angle of the REACT earcup. Here we can see the thin metal frame, as well as the smooth leather and a connecting wire.

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review 10 | TweakTown.com

Here we have a close up image of the earcup, I will get into how comfortable these are later on in the review, but for now, I can tell you that the cushioning is memory foam, and the leather is very soft and pleasing.

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review 11 | TweakTown.com

Here we have an image of the microphone port. Fnatic has decided not to go with any more controls on the earcup, and keep things simple and sleek.

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review 12 | TweakTown.com

Moving onto the provided microphone, here we have an image of it plugged into the headset. As you can see, it comes with its own pop filter, and is made out of bendable metal.

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review 13 | TweakTown.com

Here we have a close up of the mute microphone button and the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review 14 | TweakTown.com

Moving on, we have the provided splitter cable, which comes in at a total length of 2 meters.

Fnatic REACT Gaming Headset Review 15 | TweakTown.com

Lastly, we have a shot of the fabric that's under the headband. This fabric is very soft, and breaths very well.

Jak's Test System Specifications

Next Page
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.