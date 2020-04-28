Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
ASUS ROG Strix XG27UQ: 4K 144Hz DSC Gaming Monitor Review

ASUS ROG Strix XG27UQ: 4K 144Hz DSC Gaming Monitor Review

ASUS has one of the most luxurious 4K 144Hz gaming monitors in the world with its ROG Strix XG27UQ.

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 28, 2020
Rating: 96%
ASUS sent over the ROG Strix XG27UQ gaming monitor over for a spin, with it being the world's first 27-inch DSC-capable gaming monitor. What's DSC you ask? DSC is digital stream compression, and it delivers high-res 4K goodness with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

I quickly found that the ASUS ROG Strix XG27UQ was going to be one of the best gaming monitor experiences I ever had, but is it worth the $2000 you'd have to plonk down for it? Well, that is up to you. If you are after a masterclass of monitor technology, you will not be disappointed.

ASUS ticks all of the boxes pretty quickly with the ROG Strix XG27UQ: 3840 x 2160 resolution, silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate, new DSC technology, HDR support, amazing image quality, a slick design, and G-SYNC... I mean, what more could you ask for? The 27-inch size is probably the big downside, I would've preferred all of this tech inside of something bigger...

Maybe somewhere between 35 and 46 inches? I mean, I'm still head-in-heels in love with the ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q gaming monitor (my review here), so much so that it is still my daily driver and I'm writing the review of the ROG Strix XG27UQ on it right now.

What Is DSC

Digital Stream Compression (DSC) technology is an industry-wide compression standards that transports ultra-high definition video streams, at super high speeds (like 144Hz) with "no perceptible loss in visual quality".

What this means for the ASUS ROG Strix XG27UQ is that it can deliver native 4K resolution at the super-fast 144Hz refresh rate, all over a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection, without chroma sub-sampling. Chroma sub-sampling will reduce image quality, but with DSC that doesn't happen.

You've been able to do this before: have ultra-high definition video (like 4K) with super-fast refresh rates (like 144Hz) but there was always a trade off. With DSC-enabled monitors, there is no trade off -- this means you can have 4K + 144Hz + HDR without any IQ loss.

How Does DSC Make This Monitor Better?

DSC is a big deal and the ASUS ROG Strix XG27UQ really has some great stuff under the hood to make this happen, and most gamers will never even get to see it -- and most won't be able to afford it. But if you want one of the best gaming monitors on the market, period -- then you'll be looking at the ASUS ROG Strix XG27UQ.

Where things get interesting is that the ASUS ROG Strix XG27UQ and its native 4K resolution at 144Hz offers 10-bit color, which is a huge deal. The maths and data behind it are insane:

  • DisplayPort 1.1 - 10.8Gbps raw bandwidth (8.64 effective)
  • DisplayPort 1.2 - 21.8Gbps raw bandwidth (17.28 effective)
  • DisplayPort 1.3/1.4 - 32.4Gbps raw bandwidth (25.92Gbps)

DisplayPort 1.4 was designed in order to handle the needs of delivering 4K at 120Hz with 8-bit color, which requires 25.81Gbps of bandwidth -- just inside of the boundaries of the DP1.4 spec.

You Need These GPUs For DSC

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series
  • AMD Radeon RX 5700 series

Features & Detailed Specs

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

