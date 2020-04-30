ASUS ROG STRIX GO 2.4 Gaming Headset Review

The ASUS ROG STRIX Go 2.4 abandons the Bluetooth connection, and makes a leap over to 2.4GHz, is it worth it? Let's find out.

Introduction

ASUS recently sent out its ROG STRIX Go 2.4, and this headset is might actually be your next daily driver if you play PC games and also have a Nintendo Switch.

The ROG Strix Go 2.4 abandons the wireless Bluetooth connectivity and makes the jump to 2.4GHz, which ASUS boasts to have low-latency. The ROG STRIX Go 2.4 also features a USB-C adapter, which is compatible with the Nintendo Switch while it's in handheld mode, as well as Mac and PS4. For Xbox One users and other devices in general, ASUS has also provided a 3.5mm cable.

Today we will be running the ROG STRIX Go 2.4 through its paces to see if it's worth the hefty price tag of $210. We will be taking a look at the overall audio quality, if the claim of low latency is true, the design, the microphone quality, build quality, and ultimately, summing up the positives and negatives of the headset. So, if you want to see what ASUS has squeezed into the lightweight ROG STRIX Go 2.4, jump into the design breakdown on the next page.

Close-up

First up, we have a photo of the front of the box. Here we can see that the ROG STRIX Go comes with Hi-Res Audio support; it's Discord Certified, TeamSpeak Certified, and has Nintendo Switch support. Obviously, we also get a nice image of what the headset looks like.

Moving onto the back of the box, we can see all of the features that come with the ROG STRIX Go.

This side of the box just shows some ASUS branding and a quick description of the headset.

Above, we are looking at the carry case for the ASUS ROG STRIX Go. The carry case is quite nice, feels strong and sturdy and would definitely be able to fit inside of a carry-on bag, or backpack. This image also shows off the 3.5mm cable and the USB-C to USB-A cable.

In this image we are looking at the carry case opened up, as you can see the headset fits nicely in the case, and all of the provided cables and connections can be stored over where the microphone is sitting. This carry case is great, well-done ASUS.

Moving on, we have the ROG STRIX Go out of the box, and as you can see, it's got a nice compact design with slim earcups and lots of soft-looking leather.

Zooming in on the earcup, we can see some ASUS branding on the upper side of the earcup, as well as ROG engraved in the center.

Above, we have an image of the USB-C connection. This USB-C port is located on the left earcup and is a welcomed replacement of the classic micro-USB port.

Next, we have an image of the right-hand side earcup. Here we can see the volume control wheel, function key, power switch, 3.5mm port, and the microphone port.

Moving on, we have an image of how far the headset can extend. The extension measures in at just 3cm, but that should be enough for most users.

In this image, we are looking at how far the ROG STRIX Go's earcups can flex inwards, and from my experience with them, it's enough to make the headset comfortable while moving around and sitting.

Next, we have an image showcasing how the ROG STRIX Go can flex and bend inwards.

Here we have a close up of the earcup, and we can see that it has a nice soft leather coating, but the earcup is quite small overall.

In this image, we are looking at how the earcup can rotate 90 degrees. Users can comfortably rest the ROG STRIX Go on their shoulders without experiencing the headset choking them.

Here we have an image of the headband, which features the same leather as the earcups. It's very soft and is quite comfortable.

In the above image, we have a close up of the ROG STRIX Go microphone. It measures in at 17.5cm and is an AI-powered noise-canceling microphone.

